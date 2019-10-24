By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Deli Scotch Egg

2.5(3)Write a review
£ 0.50
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Each Scotch egg
  • Energy1115kJ 267kcal
    13%
  • Fat16.6g
    24%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 978kJ / 235kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork sausage meat filled with a whole egg and coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Deli Scotch Egg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Egg (37%), Pork (28%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Potato Starch, Salt, Dried Potato, Pork Fat, Sugar Beet Fibre, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Sage, Marjoram, Yeast, Paprika.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Egg, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

113.5g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Scotch egg (114g)
Energy978kJ / 235kcal1115kJ / 267kcal
Fat14.6g16.6g
Saturates4.3g4.9g
Carbohydrate14.9g17.0g
Sugars0.7g0.8g
Fibre2.2g2.5g
Protein9.8g11.2g
Salt0.8g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

One of my favourite foods!

5 stars

One of my favourite foods!

Better off buying pre-packed one.

1 stars

Not fresh at all. Egg inside was dark and smelt off.

Terrible

1 stars

Over cooked sausage meat terrible quality.

