Tesco Deli Scotch Egg

One of my favourite foods!
Better off buying pre-packed one.
Not fresh at all. Egg inside was dark and smelt off.
Terrible
Over cooked sausage meat terrible quality.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 978kJ / 235kcal
INGREDIENTS: Egg (37%), Pork (28%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Potato Starch, Salt, Dried Potato, Pork Fat, Sugar Beet Fibre, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Sage, Marjoram, Yeast, Paprika.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
1 Servings
113.5g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Scotch egg (114g)
|Energy
|978kJ / 235kcal
|1115kJ / 267kcal
|Fat
|14.6g
|16.6g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|17.0g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|2.5g
|Protein
|9.8g
|11.2g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
