Fibre One Lemon Drizzle Bars 5X24g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1514 kJ
Product Description
- High in fibre bar with lemon flavour pieces (11%) and lemon flavour drizzle (7%).
- Fibre One 90 Calorie Brownie snack bars are an irresistible sweet treat
- Treat yourself to the delicious taste of guilt-free snack bar indulgence, in Salted Caramel, Lemon Drizzle, Chocolate Squares or Cinnamon flavour.
- Love our Fibre One 90 Calorie Brownies? Why not try Fibre One 90 Calorie Popcorn Snack Bars or Fibre One 90 Calorie Triple Choc Cake Bars for an indulgent guilt-free treat?
- We all need a moment (or two) each day to revel in a little indulgence. Our irresistible sweet treats taste so amazing it's hard to believe each square is a 90 calorie snack. Deliciously satisfying and guaranteed to hit the spot, they're baked naturally high in fibre and lower in fat**. So sit back, take a moment, and treat yourself to a little Guilt Free Indulgence!
- ** Fibre One 90 Calorie contains at least 30% more fibre and 30% less fat than average UK brownies, caramel cake bar and lemon bar/slices, July 2015
- Need a Chocolate Fix?
- Treat yourself to our moist Chocolate Fudge Brownies
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Chicory Root Extract, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Lemon Flavour Pieces (Sugar, Vegetable Oils: Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea; Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose (Milk), Acid: Citric Acid; Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Natural Flavouring, Colour: Beta-Carotene), Wheat Fibre, Fructose, Vegetable Oils: Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea, Humectant: Glycerol, Sunflower Oil, Water, Egg White Powder, Raising Agents: Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Whey Powder (Milk), Corn Starch, Acids: Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose (Milk), Natural Flavourings, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Thickeners: Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Colour: Beta-Carotene, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts ingredients
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Made in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- When increasing fibre intake do so gradually and remember to drink plenty of water.
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 portions
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363 Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- The Fibre One™ Promise:
- We promise delicious taste, higher fibre and convenience. Your comments and questions are welcome.
- Careline: 0800 358 1108 (UK) 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.fibreone.co.uk
Net Contents
5 x 24g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1 bar (24g)
|%*
|Energy
|1514 kJ
|363 kJ
|362 kcal
|87 kcal
|4%
|Fat
|11.6 g
|2.8 g
|4%
|of which saturates
|7.3 g
|1.7 g
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|50.1 g
|12.0 g
|5%
|of which sugars
|33.4 g
|8.0 g
|9%
|Fibre
|21.9 g
|5.2 g
|Protein
|3.5 g
|0.8 g
|2%
|Salt
|1.04 g
|0.25 g
|4%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|This pack contains 5 portions
