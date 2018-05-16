Buncho Balloons 3 Pack Water Balloons

Product Description
- Attach to your tap or hose & watch as they fill & tie themselves
- Includes 3 packs of 100 self-tying water balloons \n
- Made of recyclable material \n
- - Water balloons have never been this easy. Soak the competition with speed and ease
- - Make 100 water balloons in 1 minute
- - Each pack features 3 assorted colour water balloons (100 balloons in total). Colours may vary and packs will be selected at random
- Unleash the thrill of summer with Zuru Bunch O Balloons! Fill and Tie 100 water balloons in less than 60 seconds with these sensational self-tying water balloons! With innovative O-Ring technology and Rapid Fill capabilities, say goodbye to the stress and mess of filling individual water balloons and say hello to never ending splash out loud fun! Simply connect to a tap or a hose, fill and make hundreds of water balloons with no hand-tying. Take them to a pool party, to your backyard, to a barbecue, the beach or anywhere else to unleash summer no matter where you are! Summer's too short, make sure you spend it having splashing refreshing fun! This pack includes 3 Bunch O Balloons (100 Self-tying, Rapid Fill Water Balloons). Bunch O Balloons are the award-winning (Toy of the Year) patented invention that helps you make the most out of summer with friends and family!
- WARNING! Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
