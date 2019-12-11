Metcalfe's Skinny Popcorn Cinema Sweet 70G

- Energy353kJ 84kcal-%
Product Description
- Cinema sweet style popped corn with sugar and sweeteners.
- At least 30% less saturated fat*
- *than average sweet popcorn.
- At Metcalfe's we're all about joy...
- The joy of popping a really tasty treat into your mouth
- Our cinema sweet popcorn is a classic
- Pop this pack into your cupboard ready for those perfect nights in
- Perfect to share
- 84 calories per 1/4 pack
- High in fibre
- Gluten-free
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 75g
Information
Ingredients
Popped Butterfly Corn (63%), Rapeseed Oil, Sweetening Blend (Sugar, Sweetener: Isomalt, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
This sharing pack contains 4 servings of 17.5g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- WARNING: Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 4 years. Product may contain unpopped corn kernels.
Name and address
- Kettle Foods Ltd.,
- Barnard Road,
- Norwich,
- Norfolk,
- NR5 9JP,
- UK.
Return to
- If you are not 100% happy with this pack, please let us know. Pop the pack and contents in the post, include details of where and when you bought it and send to
- Customer Care,
- Kettle Foods Ltd.,
- Barnard Road,
- Norwich,
- Norfolk,
- NR5 9JP,
- UK.
- www.metcalfessnacks.com
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 1/4 pack
|Energy (kJ)
|2015
|353
|Energy (kcal)
|482
|84
|Fat (g)
|23.0
|4.0
|of which saturates (g)
|1.4
|0.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|55.6
|9.7
|of which sugars (g)
|17.2
|3.0
|Fibre (g)
|9.9
|1.7
|Protein (g)
|8.3
|1.5
|Salt (g)
|<0.1
|<0.1
|This sharing pack contains 4 servings of 17.5g
Safety information
WARNING: Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 4 years. Product may contain unpopped corn kernels.
