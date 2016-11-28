By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Basics Plastic Measuring Jug 2L

Tesco Basics Plastic Measuring Jug 2L
£ 1.20
£1.20/each

Product Description

  • 2L capacity & measures ml & cups
  • Dishwasher & microwave safe
  • H17xW15xD20cm
  • This practical measuring jug by Tesco Basics has a capacity of 2L. This jug is versatile with units that it's capable of measuring in millilitres, fluid ounces, pints and cups. The Tesco Basics measuring jug also provides grams and ounces for both sugar and flour.
  • The jug is both microwave and dishwasher safe.

Information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great value

5 stars

Superb value, clear easy to see markings and at least half the price of anywhere else!

Needs in every kitchen!

5 stars

I almost use it every time when I cook, I am 100% satisfied!

