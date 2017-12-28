By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mighty Mat Blue And Grey Stripe Runner

5(6)Write a review
Mighty Mat Blue And Grey Stripe Runner
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Striped design in natural tones
  • Made from tough polypropylene fibres
  • L150xW57cm
  • - 100% Polypropylene, backing: Latex
  • - Traps dirt & dust
  • - H1 cm x W57cm x L150cm
  • Traps dirt and dust, Protects floors, Great for hallways, Indoor, Grey stripe

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value

5 stars

I bought this to fit across the patio doors in my kitchen. It’s really useful and traps dirt very effectively. Looks like an expensive item.

Great Product

5 stars

Sizing is perfect and fits in with our kitchen decor while still being durable! I love it!

Good buy and keeps your carpets clean

5 stars

Just the thing to put down in the winter so that your best carpets do not get dirty. They look good and were a great buy. Delivered quickly and no problems.

Exactly what I wanted

5 stars

Delivered quickly and when it came out was the perfect size for the space I bought it for.

Great size great price

5 stars

I bought this rug with my points love the colour great size

Well priced and good quality

5 stars

Bought this for our caravan and fitted the area perfectly

Usually bought next

Mighty Mat Grey Washable Mat 40 X 60Cm

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Mighty Mat Ribbed Barrier Mat 60 X 90Cm

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Mighty Mat Ribbed Barrier Mat 40 X 60Cm

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Tesco Soft Cushion Dark Grey

£ 4.00
£4.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here