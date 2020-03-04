Fairy Wash Up Liquid Citrus Grove 820Ml

Excellent!
The bubbles last for ages! It’s life changing and works so well
Smells good, a little drops could do the all jobs, remove all the grease and the limescale.
I love the Apple scent. It cleans dishes perfectly. It's my favourite Fairy product.
Just can't get a better washing up liquid! It ticks all the boxes, good quality, excellent cleaning results and the smells are fresh and clean.
I love the citrus fresh fairy! Smells lovely and really cuts through Grease !
This product is the best for daily use. Stays in place all day.
I love all of these washing up liquids and they all smell so good. I find the apple one is amazing
I use fairy washing up liquid ever day for washing up. I will not use any other washing up liquid. I love the clean and fresh ranfebof scents,with pomegranate& honeysuckle and Apple orchard being among my favourites.
Made my life easier!
I really like this scent, fresh and citrus but not too strong, really impressed by the cleaning performance and foam. Switched from ecover after a decade and amazed at how much easier washing up is with this. Lasts ages longer than ecover (so far less plastic bottles in my recycling), cuts through slime and grease, only need a little. Made my life easier.
Need these as a slight incontinence when coughing as an elderly lady . So needs must lol they are the only ones i will use