Fairy Wash Up Liquid Citrus Grove 820Ml

£ 1.80
£2.20/litre

  • Fairy Clean & Fresh washing up liquid gives you sparkling clean dishes and its revolutionary formula infuses your kitchen with light, clean, fresh scents from around your sink.
  • www.fairy-dish.co.uk
  • Irresistible Freshness, incredible price
  • Efficient cleaning, cleans greasy leftover food completely
  • Ultra Long Lasting Suds from every drop
  • Rich formula for sparkling clean dishes, powerful grease cutting, fantastic fruity and floral scent
  • Available in a broad range of scents like Apple Orchard, Citrus Grove and Pomegranate & Honeysuckle in assorted sizes
  • Trusted Fairy cleaning power
  • Pack size: 820ML

Information

Ingredients

5-15% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Methylisothiazolinone, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Limonene

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Also try Fairy Platinum All in One Dishwasher Tablets for sparkling dishes and a sparkling dishwasher.
  • Fairy Platinum washing up liquid is so concentrated that you only need to use a drop.

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with lond lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persist: Get medical advice/attention.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • [UK] 0800 328 5901
  • [IE] 1800 535 640
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

820 ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with lond lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persist: Get medical advice/attention.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

211 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

The bubbles last for ages! It’s life changing and works so well

Excellent!

5 stars

Smells good, a little drops could do the all jobs, remove all the grease and the limescale.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love the Apple scent. It cleans dishes perfectly. It's my favourite Fairy product.

Excellent!

5 stars

Just can't get a better washing up liquid! It ticks all the boxes, good quality, excellent cleaning results and the smells are fresh and clean.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love the citrus fresh fairy! Smells lovely and really cuts through Grease !

Excellent!

5 stars

This product is the best for daily use. Stays in place all day.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love all of these washing up liquids and they all smell so good. I find the apple one is amazing

Excellent!

5 stars

I use fairy washing up liquid ever day for washing up. I will not use any other washing up liquid. I love the clean and fresh ranfebof scents,with pomegranate& honeysuckle and Apple orchard being among my favourites.

Made my life easier!

5 stars

I really like this scent, fresh and citrus but not too strong, really impressed by the cleaning performance and foam. Switched from ecover after a decade and amazed at how much easier washing up is with this. Lasts ages longer than ecover (so far less plastic bottles in my recycling), cuts through slime and grease, only need a little. Made my life easier.

Excellent!

5 stars

Need these as a slight incontinence when coughing as an elderly lady . So needs must lol they are the only ones i will use

