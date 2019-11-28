By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fizz Selection Gift Set 4X200ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fizz Selection Gift Set 4X200ml
£ 6.00
£5.63/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Fizz Selection Gift Set
  • Kir Royale
  • A sparkling cocktail made with white wine and 10% blackcurrant juice.
  • Bucks Fizz
  • A sparking cocktail made with wine and orange juice from concentrate (18%).
  • Pink Fizz
  • A sparkling blend of wine, hibiscus extract and flavour.
  • Bellini Fizz
  • A sparkling blend of wine and peach juice (30%).
  • A selection of delicious bubbles
  • Aromatised wine product cocktail
  • Pack size: 80cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

ABV

4% vol

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in Germany. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Name and address

  • Produced in for:
  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Royston,
  • SG8 6HB,
  • UK.
  • Packed by:

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Return to

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Royston,
  • SG8 6HB,
  • UK.
  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cider Selection Selection Gift Set

£ 5.00
£3.96/litre

Canti Prosecco & Truffles Goody Bag Gift Set

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

Bucks Fizz 20Cl & 2 Truffles Gift Set

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Snowball 113Ml & 2 Truffles Gift Set

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here