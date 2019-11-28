Fizz Selection Gift Set 4X200ml

Product Description
- Fizz Selection Gift Set
- Kir Royale
- A sparkling cocktail made with white wine and 10% blackcurrant juice.
- Bucks Fizz
- A sparking cocktail made with wine and orange juice from concentrate (18%).
- Pink Fizz
- A sparkling blend of wine, hibiscus extract and flavour.
- Bellini Fizz
- A sparkling blend of wine and peach juice (30%).
- A selection of delicious bubbles
- Aromatised wine product cocktail
- Pack size: 80cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
ABV
4% vol
Country
Germany
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced in Germany. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Name and address
- Produced in for:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Royston,
- SG8 6HB,
- UK.
- Packed by:
Distributor address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Return to
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Royston,
- SG8 6HB,
- UK.
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
