Silver Bay Point Rose 2.25L

Silver Bay Point Rose 2.25L
£ 9.60
£3.20/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé British Wine
  • Silver Bay Points easy drinking style perfectly complements most tastes and moods.
  • With hints of ripe red summer fruits, this style is wonderfully light and refreshing and is perfect when served chilled over ice.
  • Produced from imported grape juice
  • Wine of Britain
  • Light and fruity
  • Great for parties!
  • Light and refreshing with hints of ripe red summer fruits
  • Only 79 calories per 125ml glass
  • This box contains three 75cl bottles
  • Pack size: 2.25l

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • With hints of ripe red summer fruits, this style is wonderfully light and refreshing and is perfect when served chilled over ice. A British wine made from the finest imported grape juice.

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

18

ABV

8% vol

Producer

Continental Wine and Food Ltd

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend, WhiteGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Not applicable as Silver Bay Point is made from imported grape juice

History

  • Not applicable as Silver Bay Point is made from imported grape juice

Regional Information

  • Not applicable as Silver Bay Point is made from imported grape juice

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to Box

Storage

This product will stay fresh for up to six weeks after opening.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • As the product is consumed the inner bag collapses ensuring that no air reaches the product and affects the taste.

Name and address

  • CWF,
  • HD2 1YY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CWF,
  • HD2 1YY,
  • UK.
  • www.silverbaypoint.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

light refeshing low alcohol rose , very good

5 stars

light refeshing low alcohol rose , very good

was a nice low alcohol drink but the flavour has c

5 stars

was a nice low alcohol drink but the flavour has changed and it is not as good

