By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bucks Fizz 20Cl & 2 Truffles Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bucks Fizz 20Cl & 2 Truffles Gift Set
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Delicious Bucks Fizz & Two Smooth Swiss Chocolate Bucks Fizz Truffles
  • www.thesecrettruffletier.com
  • Aromatised Wine Product Cocktail.
  • A sparkling cocktail made with wine and orange juice from concentrate (18%).
  • Buzz Fizz truffles
  • Traditional ganache filling made with Swiss white chocolate and fresh cream, flavoured with marc de champagne and a hint of orange, encased in a smooth, rich white chocolate shell.
  • Aromatised Wine Product Cocktail.
  • Produced in Germany for Blue Tree Ltd

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
  • May Contain: Nuts

Tasting Notes

  • A sparkling cocktail made with wine and orange juice from concentrate (18%)

Alcohol Units

0.8

ABV

4% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Bucks Fizz TrufflesStore in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight & strong odours. Best Before: See Base of Pack.

Produce of

Packed and distributed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Aromatised Wine Product Cocktail.
  • Serve chilled.

Name and address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Return to

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

    • Aromatised Wine Product Cocktail 20cl e
    • Bucks Fizz Truffles 19g e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Fresh Cream (Milk), Glucose, Marc de Champagne (4%), Sorbitol, Skimmed Milk Powder, (Emulsifier) Soya Lecithin, Natural Orange Oil, Natural Flavouring, White Chocolate contains minimum 30% Cocoa Butter, minimum 20% Milk Solids

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Bucks Fizz TrufflesStore in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight & strong odours. Best Before: See Base of Pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2208 kJ / 529 kcal
    Fat 35.4 g
    - Of which Saturates 22.1 g
    Carbohydrate 45.8 g
    - Of which Sugars 43.0 g
    Fibre 0.4 g
    Protein 5.6 g
    Salt 0.0 g
    • Aromatised Wine Product Cocktail 20cl e
    • Bucks Fizz Truffles 19g e

    Information

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Bucks Fizz TrufflesStore in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight & strong odours. Best Before: See Base of Pack.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Bucks Fizz 75Cl

£ 2.00
£2.00/75cl

Offer

Snowball 113Ml & 2 Truffles Gift Set

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Freixenet & Truffles Gift Set

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Fizz Selection Gift Set 4X200ml

£ 6.00
£5.63/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here