Bucks Fizz 20Cl & 2 Truffles Gift Set

Product Description
- Delicious Bucks Fizz & Two Smooth Swiss Chocolate Bucks Fizz Truffles
- www.thesecrettruffletier.com
- Aromatised Wine Product Cocktail.
- A sparkling cocktail made with wine and orange juice from concentrate (18%).
- Buzz Fizz truffles
- Traditional ganache filling made with Swiss white chocolate and fresh cream, flavoured with marc de champagne and a hint of orange, encased in a smooth, rich white chocolate shell.
- Produced in Germany for Blue Tree Ltd
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
- May Contain: Nuts
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
0.8
ABV
4% vol
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Bucks Fizz TrufflesStore in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight & strong odours. Best Before: See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled.
Name and address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Distributor address
Return to
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
- Aromatised Wine Product Cocktail 20cl e
- Bucks Fizz Truffles 19g e
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Fresh Cream (Milk), Glucose, Marc de Champagne (4%), Sorbitol, Skimmed Milk Powder, (Emulsifier) Soya Lecithin, Natural Orange Oil, Natural Flavouring, White Chocolate contains minimum 30% Cocoa Butter, minimum 20% Milk Solids
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2208 kJ / 529 kcal Fat 35.4 g - Of which Saturates 22.1 g Carbohydrate 45.8 g - Of which Sugars 43.0 g Fibre 0.4 g Protein 5.6 g Salt 0.0 g
Information
Storage
