Walkers Crinkles Simply Salted 6X23g

5(2)Write a review
Walkers Crinkles Simply Salted 6X23g
£ 1.00
£0.73/100g
Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy523kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.4g
    1%
  • Salt0.28g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 523kJ

Product Description

  • 6 x Salted Potato Crisps
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • More flavour in every ridge
  • Perfect crinkle-cut crisps
  • No preservatives
  • No artificial colours
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 138g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed Oil, in varying proportions), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • It's very rare that our spuds don't make perfect crisps, but if it ever happens then they're on us! If you don't think these crisps are top taters, tell us why, where you bought them and send them back to use (with the bag and multipack wrapper bag) to:
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Lines open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm
  • Applies to UK and Republic of Ireland only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Visit us at: walkers.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 23g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 523kJ2272kJ
-125kcal (6%*)545kcal
Fat 8g (11%*)34.8g
of which Saturates 0.6g (3%*)2.8g
Carbohydrate 11.6g50.6g
of which Sugars 0.4g (1%*)1.7g
Fibre 0.9g3.7g
Protein 1.3g5.6g
Salt 0.28g (5%*)1.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

great crisps

5 stars

These crisps are really lovely. Very moorish

great crisps, not to greasy or too salty but reall

5 stars

great crisps, not to greasy or too salty but really taste nice

