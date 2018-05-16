Paks Argan Oil Treatment 100Ml

Product Description
- Hair Treatment
- Get a silky smooth finish to your hair, great condition and amazing shine with our custom blend of Argan Oil, hair nutrients and vitamin E. Use this lightweight conditioner to tame frizz, for a quick restyle and to help your style last longer. Seals in moisture without weighing your hair down or feeling greasy. Use this product to blow dry on damp hair or as a daily seal in conditioner.
- For all hair types
- Silky smooth hair condition & shine
- Enriched with vitamin E and Argan Oil
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Dimethiconol Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-3, Limonene, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Citronellol, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Direction: Blow dry treatment; apply a diamond drop to damp hair, comb through or blow dry before styling. Daily finishing and instant shine conditioner; apply 1-2 pumps to clean dry hair and style.
Warnings
- Caution: FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY - KEEP OUT THE REACH OF CHILDREN - AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. DO NOT HEAT PRODUCT.
- EMERGENCY CONTACT: pccbrands.com
Distributor address
- Pak,
- Unit 5 West Mews,
- London,
- N17 0QT,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
