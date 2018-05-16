Tesco Finest Mature Stilton With Port & Scoop 260G

- Energy440kJ 106kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1466kJ
Product Description
- Potted Blue Stilton® cheese with a sachet of port glaze and a serving scoop.
- Our chefs have created a smooth, velvety port glaze to give this aged Blue Stilton® subtle layers of flavour. Perfect with Tesco Finest crackers.
- With a rich port glaze and serving spoon.
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potted Aged Blue Stilton® Cheese (Milk), Finest* Port Glaze Sachet [Port, (Sulphites), Water, White Sugar, Dark Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Cinnamon Powder, Allspice, Clove Powder].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Made using British milk.
Preparation and Usage
1. To remove the wax, simply warm a dinner knife then run it around the edge of the wax to break the seal and then gently lever and lift.
2. Use the spoon supplied, to break the cheese up into smaller pieces.
3. Cut the corner of the glaze sachet and pour the contents onto the cheese.
4. Prepare the Stilton® 30-60 minutes before serving and let it sit at room temperature to fully infuse and enjoy a rich depth of flavour.
5. Ready to enjoy with crusty bread, crackers or simply on its own.
Number of uses
approx. 8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat the wax layer.Do not throw wax onto an open fire.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
260g (Blue Stilton®: 200ge, Port Glaze: 60g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1466kJ
|440kJ
|353kcal
|106kcal
|Fat
|26.3g
|7.9g
|Saturates
|15.8g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|10.7g
|3.2g
|Sugars
|7.8g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|17.0g
|5.1g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat the wax layer.Do not throw wax onto an open fire.
