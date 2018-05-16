By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Mature Stilton With Port & Scoop 260G

Tesco Finest Mature Stilton With Port & Scoop 260G
£ 6.00
£2.31/100g

Per 30g
  • Energy440kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates4.7g
    24%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1466kJ

Product Description

  • Potted Blue Stilton® cheese with a sachet of port glaze and a serving scoop.
  • Our chefs have created a smooth, velvety port glaze to give this aged Blue Stilton® subtle layers of flavour. Perfect with Tesco Finest crackers.
  • With a rich port glaze and serving spoon.
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potted Aged Blue Stilton® Cheese (Milk), Finest* Port Glaze Sachet [Port, (Sulphites), Water, White Sugar, Dark Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Cinnamon Powder, Allspice, Clove Powder].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1.    To remove the wax, simply warm a dinner knife then run it around the edge of the wax to break the seal and then gently lever and lift.
    2.    Use the spoon supplied, to break the cheese up into smaller pieces.
    3.    Cut the corner of the glaze sachet and pour the contents onto the cheese.
    4.    Prepare the Stilton® 30-60 minutes before serving and let it sit at room temperature to fully infuse and enjoy a rich depth of flavour.
    5.    Ready to enjoy with crusty bread, crackers or simply on its own.

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat the wax layer.Do not throw wax onto an open fire.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

260g (Blue Stilton®: 200ge, Port Glaze: 60g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1466kJ440kJ353kcal106kcal
Fat26.3g7.9g
Saturates15.8g4.7g
Carbohydrate10.7g3.2g
Sugars7.8g2.3g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein17.0g5.1g
Salt1.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

