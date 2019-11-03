By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Paul Hollywood 6 Ready To Bake Multi Grain Rolls

2(5)Write a review
Paul Hollywood 6 Ready To Bake Multi Grain Rolls
£ 1.70
£0.28/each

Product Description

  • 3 Part Baked Mixed Seeded Rolls 3 Part Baked Mixed Seeded Rolls Topped with Mixed Seeds
  • For my ideas on how to enjoy my crusty rolls visit:
  • Facebook: Paul Hollywood
  • Twitter: @PaulHollywood
  • Instagram: @paul.hollywood
  • "Made with conventional ingredients and packed with my favourite blend of seeds, these wholesome rolls are tasty straight from the oven."
  • Paul Hollywood
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Made with a slow fermented starter for a richer flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of a pre-heated oven 220ºC, 200ºC fan, Gas Mark 7 for 8-10 minutes. For a cripser crust, lightly sprinkle with water before baking.
Allow to cool for 2 minutes on a wire rack before serving.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Carrs Foods International Ltd,
  • South Court,
  • Sharston Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4BB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Carrs Foods International Ltd,
  • South Court,
  • Sharston Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4BB,
  • UK.
  • paulhollywood.com

Net Contents

6 x Multi-Seed Rolls

    • Made with a slow fermented starter for a richer flavour
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour, Water, Rye Flour, Mixed Seeds (11%) (Sunflower Seeds, Linseeds, Millet, Sesame Seeds), Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Soya Flour, Oat Flakes, Malted Wheat Flour, Sugar, Barley Malt Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Oats, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 6 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesOven Baked According to Instructions per 100gOven Baked According to Instructions Each roll (typically 45g)RI* per roll
    Energy 1326kJ597kJ
    -314kcal141kcal7%
    Fat 4.6g2.2g3%
    of which Saturates 0.6g0.3g1%
    Carbohydrate 55.2g24.8g
    of which Sugars 3.3g1.5g2%
    Fibre 1.4g0.6g
    Protein 11.5g5.5g
    Salt 0.9g0.4g7%
    Pack contains 6 servings---
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
    • Made with a slow fermented starter for a richer flavour
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour, Water, Rye Flour, Mixed Seeds (7%) (Sunflower Seeds, Linseeds, Millet, Sesame Seeds), Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Soya Flour, Oat Flakes, Malted Wheat Flour, Sugar, Barley Malt Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Oats, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 6 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesOven Baked According to Instructions per 100gOven Baked According to Instructions Each roll (typically 45g)RI* per roll
    Energy 1260kJ567kJ
    -298kcal134kcal7%
    Fat 3.0g1.4g2%
    of which Saturates 0.4g0.2g1%
    Carbohydrate 52.6g23.7g
    of which Sugars 3.6g1.6g2%
    Fibre 4.2g1.9g
    Protein 13.0g5.9g
    Salt 0.9g0.4g7%
    Pack contains 6 servings---
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless and horrible texture. Sorry, didn't lik

1 stars

Tasteless and horrible texture. Sorry, didn't like these at all.

Mouldy

2 stars

Buy these regularly and am usually really happy with the tasty 'fresh from the oven' rolls. This week, however, when I opened the pack three of the rolls had green mould on them Threw them all straight in the bin

dated use by 03 March 2019. unopened just went t

1 stars

mouldy well with in use by date. money lost, wasted. either dated wrongly or packaged wrongly- same affect- money lost

The best

5 stars

I have found the whole range of Paul Hollywood ready to bake are the best I have ever used. I buy them nearly every week and have recommended them to friends and family.

Very Disappointing

1 stars

Only two of the rolls had any grain on them. When baked they were fairly tasteless. Will not be buying again.

Usually bought next

Paul Hollywood Ready To Bake Crusty Rolls 6 Pack

£ 1.70
£0.28/each

Tesco Homebake Baguettes 4 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.25/each

Offer

Tesco Homebake Petit Pains 12 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.08/each

Offer

Tesco British Salted Block Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here