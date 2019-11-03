Paul Hollywood 6 Ready To Bake Multi Grain Rolls

Tasteless and horrible texture. Sorry, didn't lik
Tasteless and horrible texture. Sorry, didn't like these at all.
Mouldy
Buy these regularly and am usually really happy with the tasty 'fresh from the oven' rolls. This week, however, when I opened the pack three of the rolls had green mould on them Threw them all straight in the bin
dated use by 03 March 2019. unopened just went t
mouldy well with in use by date. money lost, wasted. either dated wrongly or packaged wrongly- same affect- money lost
The best
I have found the whole range of Paul Hollywood ready to bake are the best I have ever used. I buy them nearly every week and have recommended them to friends and family.
Very Disappointing
Only two of the rolls had any grain on them. When baked they were fairly tasteless. Will not be buying again.