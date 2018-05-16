Ors Monoi Oil A/Brk Conditioning Creme 473Ml

Product Description
- Monoi Oil Anti-Breakage Leave-In Conditioning Crème
- Experience the beauty of Monoi*, an exotic, fragrant Tahitian coconut oil used by Polynesian women for centuries to protect and care for their shiny, healthy, legendary hair. Our rich, penetrating leave-in formula features healthy Omega 3 and 6 plus antioxidants to protect hair from breakage and protein loss caused by daily styling promoting strong, long beautiful hair.
- Perfect for Natural, Relaxed, Texturized, Color-treated or Thermally-Straightened Hairstyles.
- Helps reduce protein loss for stronger hair.
- Moisturizes and improves manageability and shine.
- *This plus the listed ingredients help reduce breakage and nourish hair.
- From Ors,™ the makers of the Ors™ Olive Oil brand
- Tahitian coconut
- For natural or relaxed hair
- With omega 3 & 6
- Helps reduce protein loss for stronger hair
- Pack size: 473ML
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Canola Oil, Stearalkonium Chloride, Glycerin, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tocopherol, Dimethicone, Polyquaternium-10, Disodium EDTA, BHT, Citric Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Linalool
Made in the United States containing U.S. and imported ingredients
- Directions for daily or weekly use:
- Daily Hair Use: Apply liberally to clean, wet hair. Comb or finger through for even distribution. Style as desired.
- Daily Hair Refresh: Re-apply daily to dry or brittle hair or to reactivate natural curls. Allow to dry naturally.
- Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment: Apply liberally to clean, wet detangled hair. Comb through for even distribution. Cover hair with a plastic cap and sit under a warm dryer for 10-15 minutes or leave in overnight. Allow to cool; remove plastic cap and style as desired. For best results in line/medium hair, rinse out product before styling.
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND ANY OPEN/IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WITH WATER. HAIR IS FLAMMABLE. FLAMMABILITY IS INCREASED WHEN WEARING LEAVE-IN PRODUCTS OF THIS TYPE. KEEP AWAY FROM SPARKS, FLAMES OR LIT TOBACCO PRODUCTS AT ALL TIMES. IF INGESTED, CONSULT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- TRC,
- 2511 VJ The Hague,
- Netherlands.
473ml
