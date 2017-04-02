Dove Derma Spa Goodness Body Cream 300Ml

Awful!
I used the lotion of this series, and I liked it. Yes it leaves the feeling of greasiness a bit, but it goes away, just need to be observed longer. This cream is disaster, especially the fragrance.Dissapointed and threw it away.
Sticky and greasy feeling
I hadnt realised that dove silky had been stopped. I loved dove silky it never left a greasy feeling. This new stuff feels sticky all day and stingy around my eyes. I havent even put on my eyes and arms and forehead. Poor product.Please bring itback
Not even close to BodySilk.
It leaves a grease type film over the skin after application. Doesn't get totally absorbed. The smell is too strong. The consistency is oily. Years apart from the original bodysilk, and in a bad way. Won't be buying again, will be switching brands.
It's no replacement for the original BodySilk
I love Dove BodySilk and have been using it since it first came out, rich, luxurious and that lovely fresh Dove smell. This DermaSpa version is horrible, thin and watery, the smell is sickly sweet. I'll be switching brands.
Awful product, it smells like something i would cook with and it's, like lard on your body. please bring back Dove silky.
Kind to skin
I've tried many types but this is honestly the best. A little more expensive that comparable products but worth the difference
Sticky, sickly sweet, not good
This is a terrible replacement for BodySilk. It has a sickly sweet smell, takes ages to dry in and makes your skin feel sticky and tacky until you wash it off. It's not even very moisturising. I won't be buying this again.