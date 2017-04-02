By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Derma Spa Goodness Body Cream 300Ml

1.5(7)Write a review
£ 6.00
£2.00/100ml
  • If you're prone to dry skin, it just means it needs a little extra care to keep it healthy and beautifully soft. Why not turn that extra care into an oasis of indulgence and lavish yourself with some premium skin care from Dove DermaSpa Goodness³ Body Cream? Massage in the cream and relax as your skin is deeply (Within the stratum corneum) moisturised. Our blend of omega oil and Cell-Moisturisers® work at the heart of your skin cells (Within the stratum corneum) to give you luminous, even-looking and silky soft skin – a triple treat for dry skin.
  • Dove DermaSpa Goodness³ Body Cream combines the luxuriousness of a home spa experience with our extensive expertise in dermatological care, helping to give you glowing skin that is smooth and even-looking. In fact, 92% (Within the stratum corneum) of women felt that it left their skin satin smooth. And with its delicious fragrance of creamy vanilla, succulent coconut and musk, all of your senses will be satisfied.
  • For best results, use in the morning or evening, preferably after a bath or shower. Warm your hands and then massage generously from the ankles to the waist, then from wrists to shoulders, and all over the upper body. It's also a suitable body cream for sensitive skin. All you need to do once it's massaged in is breathe in deep and let Dove DermaSpa Goodness³ Body Cream take care of the rest.
  • Dove DermaSpa. Spa Experience. Dermatological Care. This moisturising lotion helps to soothe dry skin. Also try the Dove Goodness Cream Pot.
  • (Within the stratum corneum)
  • This moisturiser transforms dry skin in three beautiful ways, for even-looking, luminous skin that feels velvety soft
  • The cream’s fragrance offers a delicious mix of creamy vanilla, succulent coconut and musk, as well as crisp citrus
  • This body lotion contains an Energizing ginger and fruity apple notes combined with a sophisticated bouquet of freesia and frangipani
  • This body moisturiser combines the luxurious sensory experience of a spa with all the expertise of dermatological care
  • This moisturiser cream is suitable for sensitive skin, Fast-absorbing daily moisturiser
  • This 24 hour rich moisturiser
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Myristate, Glyceryl stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Stearic Acid, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Brassica Campestris Seed Oil, Caprylyl Glycol, Cetyl Palmitate, Disodium EDTA, Hippophae Rhamnoides Oil, Hydroxystearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

300 ℮

Safety information

As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

7 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Awful!

1 stars

I used the lotion of this series, and I liked it. Yes it leaves the feeling of greasiness a bit, but it goes away, just need to be observed longer. This cream is disaster, especially the fragrance.Dissapointed and threw it away.

Sticky and greasy feeling

1 stars

I hadnt realised that dove silky had been stopped. I loved dove silky it never left a greasy feeling. This new stuff feels sticky all day and stingy around my eyes. I havent even put on my eyes and arms and forehead. Poor product.Please bring itback

Not even close to BodySilk.

1 stars

It leaves a grease type film over the skin after application. Doesn't get totally absorbed. The smell is too strong. The consistency is oily. Years apart from the original bodysilk, and in a bad way. Won't be buying again, will be switching brands.

It's no replacement for the original BodySilk

1 stars

I love Dove BodySilk and have been using it since it first came out, rich, luxurious and that lovely fresh Dove smell. This DermaSpa version is horrible, thin and watery, the smell is sickly sweet. I'll be switching brands.

Mrs

1 stars

Awful product, it smells like something i would cook with and it's, like lard on your body. please bring back Dove silky.

Kind to skin

4 stars

I've tried many types but this is honestly the best. A little more expensive that comparable products but worth the difference

Sticky, sickly sweet, not good

1 stars

This is a terrible replacement for BodySilk. It has a sickly sweet smell, takes ages to dry in and makes your skin feel sticky and tacky until you wash it off. It's not even very moisturising. I won't be buying this again.

