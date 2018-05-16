By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco White Chocolate & Raspberry Cone 4X110ml

Tesco White Chocolate & Raspberry Cone 4X110ml
£ 1.00
£0.23/100ml
One cone
  • Energy854kJ 203kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates6.2g
    31%
  • Sugars17.8g
    20%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1203kJ / 286kcal

Product Description

  • White chocolate ice cream in a wafer cone coated with chocolate flavoured coating, rippled and topped with raspberry sauce and white chocolate curls.
  • A sweet raspberry sauce centre, topped with white chocolate curls
  • Pack size: 440ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate (Water, Skimmed Milk Concentrate), Sugar, Raspberry Sauce (12%), Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, White Chocolate Curls (2%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Flavouring, Processing Aid Non Declarable (Magnesium Carbonate).

Raspberry Sauce contains: Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Cornflour, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Antifoaming Agent (Dimethyl Polysiloxane).

White Chocolate Curls contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Lid. Card widely recycled Sleeve. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 110ml e (440ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cone (71g)
Energy1203kJ / 286kcal854kJ / 203kcal
Fat10.6g7.5g
Saturates8.8g6.2g
Carbohydrate44.0g31.2g
Sugars25.1g17.8g
Fibre1.1g0.7g
Protein3.2g2.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

