Frubes Strawberry Yogurt Drink 4 X 180G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.28/100g
Per 100g
  • Energy277 kJ 65 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per: 100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavour drinking yogurt
  • Try our yummy Frubes Strawberry drinking yogurts
  • Frubes Yogurt drinks are great for snacks and lunchboxes!
  • Frubes Strawberry yogurt drinks are a great on the go snack with Vitamin D and Calcium
  • Source of protein and calcium
  • No added colours
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 720g
  • Source of protein
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 7.9%, Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2°-5°C

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening

Number of uses

1 bottle contains 1 to 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,

Net Contents

4 x 180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer: 100gPer: 180g Serving
Energy:277kJ/65kcal498kJ/118kcal
Fat:0.8 g1.4 g
Of which Saturates:0.5 g1.0 g
Carbohydrate:10.6 g19.0 g
Of which Sugars 10.5 g19.0 g
Protein:3.0 g5.4 g
Salt:0.12 g0.22 g
Calcium:120 mg (15% RI*)216 mg (27% RI*)
Vitamin D:0.75 µg (15% RI*)1.35 µg (27% RI*)
*RI: Reference Intake--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Granddaughter really likes these , nice quality ta

5 stars

Granddaughter really likes these , nice quality tasting yoghurt, def recommend them.

