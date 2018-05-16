Tesco Milk For Kittens 200Ml

- Fat0.8g1%
Product Description
- A complementary pet food for cats
- Made with highly digestible lactose reduced cows' milk. Vitamin C & E boosts immunity, which may help kittens fight infection and disease. Low in Fat less than 1.6%. Taurine to help support the nervous system & sight and to help strengthen the heart muscle. Inulin To help support the growth of healthy gut bacteria and to aid digestion. No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
- With essential vitamins and minerals
- Pack size: 200ML
Ingredients
Composition : Lactose Reduced Cows' milk, Inulin (14.52g/kg).
Additives: Vitamin C (6.2mg/kg), Vitamin E (2.35mg/kg), Taurine (100mg/kg)
Analytical constituents: Moisture 89%, Protein 3.2%, Fat Content 1.6%, Crude Fibres 0.3%, Crude Ash 0.73%, Calcium 0.11%
Serve at room temperature. Shake well before opening. Once opened re-close cap, refrigerate and use within 4 days. Feeding Guide: For kittens aged 6 weeks to 12 months. Feed as a treat as often as required. To avoid over-feeding, be sure to monitor your kitten's total food intake on days when it has been given a treat. Make sure fresh water is always available for your pet.
Produced in Germany
- Serve at room temperature. Shake well before opening.
- Feeding guide
- For kittens aged 6 weeks to 12 months. Feed as a treat as often as required. To avoid over-feeding, be sure to monitor your kitten's total food intake on days when it has been given a treat.
- Make sure fresh water is always available for your pet.
4 Servings
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
200ml ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|per 50ml serving
|Fat
|1.6g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.2g
|1.6g
|Ash
|0.73g
|0.365g
|Moisture
|89g
|44.5g
