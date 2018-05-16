By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Milk For Kittens 200Ml

Tesco Milk For Kittens 200Ml
£ 0.65
£0.33/100ml
  • Fat0.8g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100ml contains

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for cats
  Made with highly digestible lactose reduced cows' milk. Vitamin C & E boosts immunity, which may help kittens fight infection and disease. Low in Fat less than 1.6%. Taurine to help support the nervous system & sight and to help strengthen the heart muscle. Inulin To help support the growth of healthy gut bacteria and to aid digestion. No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
  • With essential vitamins and minerals
  • Low in fat less than 1.6%
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Taurine supports healthy heart and eyes
  • Inulin to aid digestion
  • Pack size: 200ML
  • Vitamin C & E - boosts immunity, which may help kittens fight infection and disease
  • Taurine supports healthy heart and eyes
  • Inulin to aid digestion
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Composition : Lactose Reduced Cows' milk, Inulin (14.52g/kg).

Additives: Vitamin C (6.2mg/kg), Vitamin E (2.35mg/kg), Taurine (100mg/kg)

Analytical constituents:  Moisture 89%, Protein 3.2%, Fat Content 1.6%, Crude Fibres 0.3%, Crude Ash 0.73%, Calcium 0.11%

Storage

Serve at room temperature. Shake well before opening. Once opened re-close cap, refrigerate and use within 4 days. Feeding Guide: For kittens aged 6 weeks to 12 months. Feed as a treat as often as required. To avoid over-feeding, be sure to monitor your kitten's total food intake on days when it has been given a treat. Make sure fresh water is always available for your pet.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve at room temperature. Shake well before opening.
  • Feeding guide
  • For kittens aged 6 weeks to 12 months. Feed as a treat as often as required. To avoid over-feeding, be sure to monitor your kitten's total food intake on days when it has been given a treat.
  • Make sure fresh water is always available for your pet.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsper 50ml serving
Fat1.6g0.8g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein3.2g1.6g
Ash0.73g0.365g
Moisture89g44.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

