Wonder Pony Land Pretty Pony Family

4.5(36)Write a review
£ 7.50
£7.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Included mum & dad pony plus 5 smaller ponies
  • Hair styling accessories included
  • Ponies are packaged in a pink bag for on the go fun
  • - All soft vinyl
  • - There are hair accessories for kids to put on their ponies
  • - Age Range 3 Years+

36 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

5 stars

My daughter loves my little pony and this set is great. Plenty of hours spent playing with these

Absolutely perfect for my 4 1/2 year old.

5 stars

As advertised and perfect for the Christmas present.

Perfect little girls present

5 stars

My niece was very happy with her colourful ponies! Great value for money

Great present

5 stars

Brought this for my daughter for Christmas and she loves the pony's and plays with them all the time

Value for money

5 stars

My was a birthday gift for my great niece and she loved it

Excellent Service

5 stars

Was extremely happy with the price and service. just what is needed when you don't want to bounce from shop to shop.

my little bag of ponies

5 stars

I bought this a friends little girl of three for Christmas. My friend rang to say that she loved them in fact she played with them more than any of her other presents and carries the blue pony around with her all the time. Great gift for any young girl.

Great value

5 stars

Great value my daughter loves them great Carey case to keep them in too

Value for money

5 stars

Daughter loves the ponies. Great value for money. Good hours of gameplay.

Perfect stocking filler

4 stars

I brought for my little girl for Christmas, was impressed how many you get for the price

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

