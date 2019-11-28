Wonder Pony Land Pretty Pony Family

Great
My daughter loves my little pony and this set is great. Plenty of hours spent playing with these
Absolutely perfect for my 4 1/2 year old.
As advertised and perfect for the Christmas present.
Perfect little girls present
My niece was very happy with her colourful ponies! Great value for money
Great present
Brought this for my daughter for Christmas and she loves the pony's and plays with them all the time
Value for money
My was a birthday gift for my great niece and she loved it
Excellent Service
Was extremely happy with the price and service. just what is needed when you don't want to bounce from shop to shop.
my little bag of ponies
I bought this a friends little girl of three for Christmas. My friend rang to say that she loved them in fact she played with them more than any of her other presents and carries the blue pony around with her all the time. Great gift for any young girl.
Great value
Great value my daughter loves them great Carey case to keep them in too
Value for money
Daughter loves the ponies. Great value for money. Good hours of gameplay.
Perfect stocking filler
I brought for my little girl for Christmas, was impressed how many you get for the price