Tesco Cranberry And Raspberry Juice Drink 1 Litre

- Energy124kJ 29kcal1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars6.2g7%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 83kJ / 19kcal
Product Description
- Cranberry and raspberry juice drink with sugar, sweetener, and vitamin C.
- SHARP & SUBTLY SWEET Blended to a vibrant, fruity recipe, with no added sugar Our drinks experts have been creating juices and juice drinks in Somerset for more than 30 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
- SHARP & SUBTLY SWEET Blended to a vibrant, fruity recipe, with no added sugar
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Water, Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (12%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (12%), Sugar, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Vitamin C, Sweetener (Sucralose).
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Shake well before opening and pouring.
Best served chilled.
Number of uses
approx 6 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. composite widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1 litre
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass (150ml)
|Energy
|83kJ / 19kcal
|124kJ / 29kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|6.6g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|30mg (38%NRV)
|45mg (56%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019