Nutri Ninja Bl450 Blender

5(416)Write a review
image 1 of Nutri Ninja Bl450 Blender
£ 49.00
£49.00/each

Product Description

  • Nutri Ninja® blender with 900W of power
  • Pro Extractor Blades™ cut through ice with ease
  • Includes 2 Tritan™ cups with sip-and-seal lids
  • - Nutri Ninja Personal Blender and Smoothie Maker BL450 900w
  • - Pro Extractor Blades crush fruits, veg, nuts, seeds and ice
  • - Two cups with Sip & Seal lids
  • With a powerful 900W motor, this Nutri Ninja Personal Blender is a simple, quick and delicious way to enjoy your favourite fruits and vegetables. Simply pulse and blend your way to cool, super smooth, delicious drinks and smoothies, containing all of the valuable nutrition that you put in. Unique blade formation. Ninja's unique Pro Extractor Blade design makes light work of blending whole fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, even ice. Designed to leave no ingredient unblended, enjoy smooth drinks containing 100% of the valuable nutrition that you put in, with no waste. Two travel cups. Blending straight into the cup, simply pop on a Sip & Seal lid to take your smoothie on-the-go. Easy to use and clean. Sleek and compact, this smoothie maker takes up little space on the kitchen worktop or in the cupboard. Cleaning is a breeze - just rinse the removable parts under the tap or place them in your dishwasher.

Information

416 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Solid, reliable blender

5 stars

Does the job and does it well. Good heavy base so no shaking

Great piece of kit

4 stars

Recently bought this to start making smoothies and am very happy with it. Simple to use, easy to clean and produces great smoothies

Good Value for Money

4 stars

Easily blends frozen fruit which is exactly why I brought it. Only downside is that is leaks a little and so the unit needs to be cleaner after every use.

Up to expectations

4 stars

Purchased not long ago and works well as expected. So much easier to clean than trying to manage a container with the blades in the base. Would have liked suggestions of more everyday ingredients that can be successfully used for fruit/vegetable smoothies rather than just the vegan sort.

Excellent product !!

5 stars

Bought for my daughter......very pleased ; powerful motor which produces great smoothies and very easy to clean (careful of the 6 SHARP blades!!) Larger cup produces enough drink for two decent smoothies.....EXCELLENT !!

Nutri Ninja

5 stars

This is my 2nd purchase of this model and am just as delighted

Great item

5 stars

I loved my first blender so much I brought another one. The first one was used daily for 6 years.

Problem resolved

5 stars

Had problem with mixer blades but Ninja could not have been more responsive. Excellent

So far so good

5 stars

Bought around a month ago to make weight gain shakes with peanut butter, milk and protein powder. Does the job perfect, very powerful blending to perfection in 30 seconds or less.

Kind of with I bought a nutri bullet ...

2 stars

Having read the reviews and seen videos comparing the ninja and the bullet I decided that the ninja seemed the best. However, the lids are a nightmare to get on and there have been a few large chunks of frozen fruit in my smoothies, even after blending for over a minute! (You’re not meant to do more than 30 seconds in one time). I also thought you could twist and leave with this model but you actually have to stand there and hold down quite hard while it blends... which is a bit of a pain as I have weak wrists. Sorry Nutri Ninja, really wanted to love this but just doesn’t seem to justify £50!

