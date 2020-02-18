Nutri Ninja Bl450 Blender

Solid, reliable blender
Does the job and does it well. Good heavy base so no shaking
Great piece of kit
Recently bought this to start making smoothies and am very happy with it. Simple to use, easy to clean and produces great smoothies
Good Value for Money
Easily blends frozen fruit which is exactly why I brought it. Only downside is that is leaks a little and so the unit needs to be cleaner after every use.
Up to expectations
Purchased not long ago and works well as expected. So much easier to clean than trying to manage a container with the blades in the base. Would have liked suggestions of more everyday ingredients that can be successfully used for fruit/vegetable smoothies rather than just the vegan sort.
Excellent product !!
Bought for my daughter......very pleased ; powerful motor which produces great smoothies and very easy to clean (careful of the 6 SHARP blades!!) Larger cup produces enough drink for two decent smoothies.....EXCELLENT !!
Nutri Ninja
This is my 2nd purchase of this model and am just as delighted
Great item
I loved my first blender so much I brought another one. The first one was used daily for 6 years.
Problem resolved
Had problem with mixer blades but Ninja could not have been more responsive. Excellent
So far so good
Bought around a month ago to make weight gain shakes with peanut butter, milk and protein powder. Does the job perfect, very powerful blending to perfection in 30 seconds or less.
Kind of with I bought a nutri bullet ...
Having read the reviews and seen videos comparing the ninja and the bullet I decided that the ninja seemed the best. However, the lids are a nightmare to get on and there have been a few large chunks of frozen fruit in my smoothies, even after blending for over a minute! (You’re not meant to do more than 30 seconds in one time). I also thought you could twist and leave with this model but you actually have to stand there and hold down quite hard while it blends... which is a bit of a pain as I have weak wrists. Sorry Nutri Ninja, really wanted to love this but just doesn’t seem to justify £50!