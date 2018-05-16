By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Real Pork Crackling Co 5X15g

Product Description

  • Pork Rind coated in a unique roast pork flavour
  • Seasoned pork rind
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Rind, Rusk (Wheatflour (Gluten), Salt), Salt, Flavourings, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (Soya, Maize), Sugar, Flavour Enhancer: (E261), Dextrose, Natural Colours: (E160c, E160b)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Gluten, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry environment.Keep away from strong light. Best Before, See Reverse

Produce of

Made in the UK using EU Pork Rind

Warnings

  • Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
  • Suitable for those with strong healthy teeth.

Name and address

  • The Real Pork Crackling Co. Ltd,
  • Gagarin,
  • Lichfield Road,
  • Tamworth,
  • Staffs,
  • B79 7TA.

Net Contents

5 x 15g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy Value2732kJ
-659kcal
Total Fat53.7g
Saturates 18.6g
Carbohydrates<0.1g
Sugars <0.1g
Protein 43.8g
Salt 0.7g
Safety information

Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain. Suitable for those with strong healthy teeth.

