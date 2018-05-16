The Real Pork Crackling Co 5X15g

Product Description
- Pork Rind coated in a unique roast pork flavour
- Seasoned pork rind
- Pack size: 75g
Information
Ingredients
Pork Rind, Rusk (Wheatflour (Gluten), Salt), Salt, Flavourings, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (Soya, Maize), Sugar, Flavour Enhancer: (E261), Dextrose, Natural Colours: (E160c, E160b)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Gluten, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry environment.Keep away from strong light. Best Before, See Reverse
Produce of
Made in the UK using EU Pork Rind
Warnings
- Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
- Suitable for those with strong healthy teeth.
Name and address
- The Real Pork Crackling Co. Ltd,
- Gagarin,
- Lichfield Road,
- Tamworth,
- Staffs,
- B79 7TA.
Return to
- Guaranteed Freshness
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If you have any cause for complaint, please return the contents and the packet to the address shown, stating where and when bought. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- The Real Pork Crackling Co. Ltd is committed to the manufacture of high quality snack foods and strives constantly to meet the demands of the consumer market.
- In order that we may succeed in this area we invite comments and suggestion from you, our valued customer.
- Please write to our Customer Services Department at the address shown.
- Your full enjoyment of this product is our priority!
Net Contents
5 x 15g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy Value
|2732kJ
|-
|659kcal
|Total Fat
|53.7g
|Saturates
|18.6g
|Carbohydrates
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|<0.1g
|Protein
|43.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|The above information is for general use and guidance only
|-
Safety information
Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain. Suitable for those with strong healthy teeth.
