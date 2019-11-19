By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brewdog Punk Ipa 4X330ml

Brewdog Punk Ipa 4X330ml
£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Post modern classic
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

1.85

ABV

5.6% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before see base.

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Name and address

  • BrewDog plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

  • BrewDog plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • AB41 8BX.
  • www.brewdog.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Clean, crisp refreshing beer at a value price

5 stars

Clean, crisp refreshing beer at a value price

