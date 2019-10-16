Bright Starts Safari Beats Drum

Stopped working!
We had this for 4 months now, and my son loved it until it stopped working! So disappointing and a waste of money.
Sounds stopped working
My son LOVED this until the sound stopped working. Tried changing the batteries and nothing worked. It still lights up, but no sound. Very disappointing!
Stopped working
This toy lasted less than one month. Even with replacing the batteries twice the toy did not work for more than a couple days and then would turn into this terrible static noise with only one drum lighting up and getting stuck.
Sound stopped working in less than a month.
I bought this for my baby, and I loved it while it worked. About a month and a half later, only the lights worked, I assumed it was the batteries, but only the lights kept working with no sound. I was totally bummed about this. Have never had any problems with all the other toys we have of this brand. Extremely dissapointed.
No noise
My baby loved his drum set and all a sudden 4 months later it only lights up ko noise or nothing.
No noise
My baby's favorite until...
This drum lasted less then a month from purchase. Even with new batteries the drum will not play music, just lights up :(
Great toy with vet short life span
I bought this toy for our son just before he turned 5 months old. He LOVES this thing which is why it is getting a 3 star rating. Unfortunately by the time he was 8 months old the drum instead of playing music plays a combination of just the most awful, nails on a chalk board, static.
Brilliant toy
Got this for my granddaughter she absolutely loves it. Colourful, musical and she has learned by touch how to activate it
An absolute winner
Brought this for my 4 month old who had started to want to hit things with her hands, she's almost 6 months now and it's a firm favourite and the one she lunges for when you get it out the toybox. Not too annoying and a great sensory experience for her with the flashing lights. Small enough to be able to take to relatives houses and not too loud to disrupt conversation. Fab toy.