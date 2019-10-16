By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bright Starts Safari Beats Drum

3.5(23)Write a review
Bright Starts Safari Beats Drum
£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Product Description

  • 2 modes to entertain baby - drum mode & melody mode
  • Colourful drums activate melodies & silly sounds
  • Character handle makes it easy to take anywhere
  • 2 activity modes for an all-day dance party. 3 colourful drums activate songs, sounds and lights.
  • Easy to take on-the-go baby toy. Made for babies 3 months and up.
  • What's music to mum and dad's ears? Baby's sweet little laughs, of course! With the Safari Beats musical toy by Bright Starts, there will be plenty of giggles to go around. Every push of a brightly coloured button helps encourage development of fine motor skills as your little one bounces to the beat. Switch it up from drum mode to melody mode and discover a whole new safari of sounds with this little instrument. The easy-to-grip handle means your little party animal can monkey around all over town, learning cause and effect while sharing silly tunes everywhere they go. But whether they're tap-tap-tapping along to their drum or singing sweet songs, they'll put on a wild concert you won't want to miss.
  • Make memories as baby makes melodies

23 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Stopped working!

1 stars

We had this for 4 months now, and my son loved it until it stopped working! So disappointing and a waste of money.

Sounds stopped working

2 stars

My son LOVED this until the sound stopped working. Tried changing the batteries and nothing worked. It still lights up, but no sound. Very disappointing!

Stopped working

1 stars

This toy lasted less than one month. Even with replacing the batteries twice the toy did not work for more than a couple days and then would turn into this terrible static noise with only one drum lighting up and getting stuck.

Sound stopped working in less than a month.

1 stars

I bought this for my baby, and I loved it while it worked. About a month and a half later, only the lights worked, I assumed it was the batteries, but only the lights kept working with no sound. I was totally bummed about this. Have never had any problems with all the other toys we have of this brand. Extremely dissapointed.

No noise

2 stars

My baby loved his drum set and all a sudden 4 months later it only lights up ko noise or nothing.

No noise

2 stars

My baby loved his drum set and all a sudden 4 months later it only lights up ko noise or nothing.

My baby's favorite until...

1 stars

This drum lasted less then a month from purchase. Even with new batteries the drum will not play music, just lights up :(

Great toy with vet short life span

3 stars

I bought this toy for our son just before he turned 5 months old. He LOVES this thing which is why it is getting a 3 star rating. Unfortunately by the time he was 8 months old the drum instead of playing music plays a combination of just the most awful, nails on a chalk board, static.

Brilliant toy

5 stars

Got this for my granddaughter she absolutely loves it. Colourful, musical and she has learned by touch how to activate it

An absolute winner

5 stars

Brought this for my 4 month old who had started to want to hit things with her hands, she's almost 6 months now and it's a firm favourite and the one she lunges for when you get it out the toybox. Not too annoying and a great sensory experience for her with the flashing lights. Small enough to be able to take to relatives houses and not too loud to disrupt conversation. Fab toy.

