Brica White Hot Safety Car Sun Shade 1Pk

4(30)Write a review
Brica White Hot Safety Car Sun Shade 1Pk
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Product Description

  • Roller Shade
  • Patented system alerts you when the temperature is too high in the car
  • Blocks harmful UV rays & sun glare
  • 36cm in length when fully released
  • Window clips swivel for a better fit
  • Dual attachment system for a better fit
  • 1 White Hot® indicator turns white when care is too hot
  • 2 Safe-View™ mesh blocks glare, not view
  • 3 One-push retract button for easy rollup
  • 38.1 x 48.2cm
  • White hot heat alert
  • For cars
  • Helps block UVA/UVB
  • Safe-view mesh
  • We know journeys

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • To Use: Compatible with most vehicles. See enclosed instructions.

Warnings

  • FOR YOUR CHILD'S SAFETY AND HEALTH.
  • WARNING! This product is not a toy and is for adult use only. Keep all parts including packaging out of reach of children. Do not install on a windshield or rear window. Continued exposure to sun will lead to sunburn. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use. Do not operate window whilst product is installed.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • Lindam Ltd, (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
  • Suite 1A1,
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  • United Kingdom,

Return to

  • Lindam Ltd, (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
  • Suite 1A1,
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  • United Kingdom,
  • HG3 1UF.
  • munchkin.com

Safety information

View more safety information

30 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

OK I guess

2 stars

Brought this to go in back window of my vauxhall not very good for big cars if you have a small car then would be great I end up still having to cover the rest of the window to shade my baby

Great value car sun shades

5 stars

Bought them for my car great price and very practical too

Great product, great price

4 stars

This has been a god send! When the sun actually comes out in England!! Perfect fit, easy to use. And love that you can squash it down in size when not needed.

Does the job

4 stars

Read reviews about the shade not being very wide so was expecting this. This has been bought as an extra shade for blackened glass in the car so does the job.

Perfect

5 stars

Does exactly as hoped. Great item can't go wrong with this car window shade.

Does a good job

5 stars

Bought for when my granddaughter is travelling with me. Perfect

Perfect for Spring and Summer

4 stars

Bought this with summer in mind. They were a really good price and are very good quality, and help out the kids in the back when the sun is low and they are trying to see or sleep ;-)

Good product good value!

5 stars

Easy to use, and the hot spot is very helpful!!!!!

Great product

5 stars

Great quality,fits well in my car and protects my baby from the sun really well

Good product but too small

3 stars

Product slightly too small for my car window so sun shines down the side

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

