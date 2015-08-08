By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Munchkin Boat Train

4.5(2)
Munchkin Boat Train
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • Little Boat Train
  • Includes 3 brightly coloured plastic boats numbered 1-2-3
  • The boat, scoop, strain water & link together
  • Nest together for play & storage
  • Munchkin Boat train
  • Boats link & pour

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • To Clean:
  • Rinse with water and allow to air dry.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health.
  • Warning:
  • To prevent drowning keep children within arm's reach. Inspect before use. Discard and replace at the first sign of weakness or damage. Always check temperature of water before placing child in bath. Do not leave child unattended. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before giving to a child.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled Packing. Recyclable

Importer address

  • Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munchkin Inc),
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG3 1UF.

Return to

  • Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munchkin Inc),
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG3 1UF.

Lower age limit

4 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

For your child's safety and health. Warning: To prevent drowning keep children within arm's reach. Inspect before use. Discard and replace at the first sign of weakness or damage. Always check temperature of water before placing child in bath. Do not leave child unattended. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before giving to a child.

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Value!

5 stars

I bought these for my 1 year old and he loves them! Loves pulling them through the water, great value bath toy to occupy little ones!

Boats

4 stars

I bought these for my granddaughter for the bath she love them

