Tesco Jerk Seasoning 50G

Tesco Jerk Seasoning 50G
£ 0.90
£0.18/10g
½ of a teaspoon
  • Energy64kJ 15kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1278kJ / 304kcal

Product Description

  • A seasoning blend with pimento and chillies.
  • INTENSELY SPICY
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maltodextrin, Sugar, Cinnamon Powder, Pimento Powder (8%), Salt, Dried Garlic, Ginger Powder, Ground Red Bell Pepper, Chilli Flakes (3%), Dried Parsley, Ground Clove, Ground Nutmeg, Ground Black Pepper, Smoked Salt, Dried Thyme, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Flavouring, Ground Coriander.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a teaspoon (5g)
Energy1278kJ / 304kcal64kJ / 15kcal
Fat3.3g0.2g
Saturates1.5g<0.1g
Carbohydrate53.8g2.7g
Sugars19.4g1.0g
Fibre19.5g1.0g
Protein5.0g0.3g
Salt8.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

