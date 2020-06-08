Pots & Co Little Pot Of Salted Caramel 50G
Product Description
- Salted caramel & chocolate ganache
- This pudding supports
- The Chocolate Dream
- The pioneering cocoa in this pud is reinvigorating communities back in Colombia. Discover the whore story over on our website.
- The proof is in our puddings
- "The Perfect Wave"
- It sounds crazy, but Cornish sea salt really does taste better. It's down to the clear, unpolluted Atlantic brine, giving it that zesty, minerally flavour with no harshness. It marries with the sweetness of the caramel without drying it out. Perfect.
- Julian x
- A little pot of salted caramel & chocolate ganache
- Handmade in London
- Gluten free
- Nothing artificial
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 61G
Information
Ingredients
Whipping Cream (Milk) (47%), 40% Cocoa Colombian Milk Chocolate (26%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Extract), 61% Cocoa Colombian Dark Chocolate (9%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Extract), Whole Milk, Caramel (6%) (Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water), Unsalted Butter (Milk), Cornish Sea Salt (0.7%), Gelling Agents: Carrageenan and Dextrose.
Allergy Information
- Made in a kitchen that handles Nuts and Sesame.
Storage
Please keep refrigerated
Name and address
- Pots & Co Ltd,
- 307 Elveden Road,
- London,
- NW10 7ST.
Return to
- Say Hello:
- Pots & Co Ltd,
- 307 Elveden Road,
- London,
- NW10 7ST.
- enquiries@potsandco.com
- www.potsandco.com
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g Pot
|Energy
|1743kJ/420kcal
|871kJ/210kcal
|Fat
|34.0g
|17.0g
|of which saturates
|21.0g
|11.0g
|Carbohydrate
|24.0g
|12.0g
|of which sugars
|21.0g
|11.0g
|Protein
|3.3g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.70g
|0.35g
Using Product Information
