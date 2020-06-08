By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pots & Co Little Pot Of Salted Caramel 50G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Pots & Co Little Pot Of Salted Caramel 50G
£ 1.00
£1.64/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Salted caramel & chocolate ganache
  • This pudding supports
  • The Chocolate Dream
  • The pioneering cocoa in this pud is reinvigorating communities back in Colombia. Discover the whore story over on our website.
  • design: www.bigfish.co.uk
  • The proof is in our puddings
  • "The Perfect Wave"
  • It sounds crazy, but Cornish sea salt really does taste better. It's down to the clear, unpolluted Atlantic brine, giving it that zesty, minerally flavour with no harshness. It marries with the sweetness of the caramel without drying it out. Perfect.
  • Julian x
  • Meal deal snacks
  • A little pot of salted caramel & chocolate ganache
  • Handmade in London
  • Gluten free
  • Nothing artificial
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 61G

Information

Ingredients

Whipping Cream (Milk) (47%), 40% Cocoa Colombian Milk Chocolate (26%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Extract), 61% Cocoa Colombian Dark Chocolate (9%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Extract), Whole Milk, Caramel (6%) (Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water), Unsalted Butter (Milk), Cornish Sea Salt (0.7%), Gelling Agents: Carrageenan and Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • Made in a kitchen that handles Nuts and Sesame.

Storage

Please keep refrigerated

Name and address

  • Pots & Co Ltd,
  • 307 Elveden Road,
  • London,
  • NW10 7ST.

Return to

  • Say Hello:
  • Pots & Co Ltd,
  • 307 Elveden Road,
  • London,
  • NW10 7ST.
  • enquiries@potsandco.com
  • www.potsandco.com

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g Pot
Energy 1743kJ/420kcal871kJ/210kcal
Fat 34.0g17.0g
of which saturates 21.0g11.0g
Carbohydrate 24.0g12.0g
of which sugars 21.0g11.0g
Protein 3.3g1.7g
Salt 0.70g0.35g

