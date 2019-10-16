By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Casserole & Dumplings 300G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Casserole & Dumplings 300G
£ 1.50
£5.00/kg
Each pot
  • Energy874kJ 207kcal
    10%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 291kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken and vegetable casserole with dumplings.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit www.tescoplc.com
  • CLASSIC KITCHEN. Succulent chicken breast, cooked in a herby gravy with hearty dumplings.
  CLASSIC KITCHEN. Succulent chicken breast, cooked in a herby gravy with hearty dumplings.
  • Classic kitchen
  • Succulent chicken breast, cooked in a herby gravy with hearty dumplings
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Water, Vegetables (32%), Cooked Chicken (15%) (Chicken, Salt), Dumplings (10%), Savoury Stock (Dried Potato, Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Onion Powder, Lemon Juice, Garlic), Tomato Purée, Maize Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Thyme, Salt, White Pepper.

Dumplings contains: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).

Vegetables in Varying Proportions: Carrot, Potato, Onion, Leek, Swede, Peas.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened consume immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy291kJ / 69kcal874kJ / 207kcal
Fat1.5g4.5g
Saturates0.8g2.4g
Carbohydrate9.7g29.1g
Sugars1.0g3.0g
Fibre0.8g2.4g
Protein3.8g11.4g
Salt0.6g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Chicken from Thailand?

1 stars

I am not buying as this chicken is from Thailand and I don't trust the welfare standards, shame as I was just about to buy. Too much of your chicken is from there, please source in the U.K. I have even had to buy Quorn chicken in place of animal chicken to avoid your own brand products which contain chicken from Thailand.

Very concerned that according to the ingredients o

1 stars

Very concerned that according to the ingredients on the packet the chicken comes from Thailand.Thailand is not mentioned on the larger size, I could not eat the chicken because of this. Pity because I really enjoyed the larger size

A larder essential

5 stars

Very tasty and hassle free. Great value for money. I intend to have a few of these in the larder for emergencies.

A great meal addition and snack

4 stars

A great meal addition, very much liked.

Great value

5 stars

Great for quick meal. Suits smaller appetite

