Tesco Chicken Casserole & Dumplings 300G

Chicken from Thailand?
I am not buying as this chicken is from Thailand and I don't trust the welfare standards, shame as I was just about to buy. Too much of your chicken is from there, please source in the U.K. I have even had to buy Quorn chicken in place of animal chicken to avoid your own brand products which contain chicken from Thailand.
Very concerned that according to the ingredients on the packet the chicken comes from Thailand.Thailand is not mentioned on the larger size, I could not eat the chicken because of this. Pity because I really enjoyed the larger size
A larder essential
Very tasty and hassle free. Great value for money. I intend to have a few of these in the larder for emergencies.
A great meal addition and snack
A great meal addition, very much liked.
Great value
Great for quick meal. Suits smaller appetite