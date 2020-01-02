By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Lemon & Herb Chicken 355G

3(3)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Lemon & Herb Chicken 355G
£ 6.00
£16.91/kg

Offer

1/2 a pack
  • Energy1243kJ 296kcal
    15%
  • Fat11.8g
    17%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 876kJ / 209kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Chicken breast fillets with herb and lemon butter centre coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Whole chicken breast oozing with a zesty parsley, thyme & lemon butter, in a crisp, ciabatta style crumb. Our experts give the classic chicken kiev a twist in this dish. Fragrant parsley and thyme give a herby freshness to creamy, lemon salted butter, which is then stuffed into succulent whole chicken breasts. A parsley flecked ciabatta style crumb creates the perfect crunchy coating.
  • Pack size: 355g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken (69%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Herb & Lemon Butter (9%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast, Parsley, Olive Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Paprika, Caramelised Sugar, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Colour (Annatto).

Herb & Lemon Butter contains: Butter (Milk), Herbs (Parsley, Thyme, Sage, Tarragon), Salt, Lemon Juice, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator and follow the preparation guidelines above IMPORTANT: If food has thawed, do not refreeze Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From Chilled: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 25-30 mins. Remove all packaging Place directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 to 30 minutes. Leave to Stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

355g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 a pack (142g**)
Energy876kJ / 209kcal1243kJ / 296kcal
Fat8.3g11.8g
Saturates3.6g5.2g
Carbohydrate13.4g19.0g
Sugars1.9g2.7g
Fibre0.5g0.7g
Protein19.8g28.2g
Salt0.6g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
**355g of uncooked product weighs approximately 284g when cooked.--

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

This is my favourite main out of all the main choi

5 stars

This is my favourite main out of all the main choices in the meal deal offer and I'm always disappointed when it's not in stock. Crunchy breadcrumbs and tasty chicken with the lemon and herb filling.

tough

2 stars

bought as part of meal deal - had this before and enjoyed it. This time flavour ok but chicken tough and unpleasant- 'finest''...I don't think so..

I rarely cook/ eat meat at home but for one reason

2 stars

I rarely cook/ eat meat at home but for one reason or another I plumped for a Finest Meal Deal I cooked the chicken for the recommended time. It looked pink (although the filling was squirting out). I put it back in again for another 5 mins, then I sliced it up and put it back in again for another 5 mins. I even checked the packaging that they weren't made with thigh meat. By this time I was really hangry/disappointed that my 'easy' "indulgent" dinner had turned out to be such a faff. Also the lemon was barely discernible

