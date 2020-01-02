Tesco Finest Lemon & Herb Chicken 355G

This is my favourite main out of all the main choi
This is my favourite main out of all the main choices in the meal deal offer and I'm always disappointed when it's not in stock. Crunchy breadcrumbs and tasty chicken with the lemon and herb filling.
tough
bought as part of meal deal - had this before and enjoyed it. This time flavour ok but chicken tough and unpleasant- 'finest''...I don't think so..
I rarely cook/ eat meat at home but for one reason
I rarely cook/ eat meat at home but for one reason or another I plumped for a Finest Meal Deal I cooked the chicken for the recommended time. It looked pink (although the filling was squirting out). I put it back in again for another 5 mins, then I sliced it up and put it back in again for another 5 mins. I even checked the packaging that they weren't made with thigh meat. By this time I was really hangry/disappointed that my 'easy' "indulgent" dinner had turned out to be such a faff. Also the lemon was barely discernible