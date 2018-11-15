By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tie Handle Food & Freezer Bags Small 50S

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Tie Handle Food & Freezer Bags Small 50S
£ 1.65
£0.03/each
  • All tied up
  • Tesco 50 small tie handle food & freezer bags. Bag size 21cm x 22cm excluding tie handles. Tesco small tie handle bags are suitable for storing and freezer all types of food. *Designed for convenience with easy dispensing and tie handles for easy and secure closure. *Write on date and contents panel to easily identify the contents. *Useful all around the home. *Suitable for use in fridge, freezer or microwave (defrosting only).

Information

Produce of

Produced in Thailand, Packed in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • - Ensure food has cooled fully before storing in bag. - When freezing, expel excess air before closing and do not overfill to prevent bags from opening. - Suitable for storing all types of food. - Simply tie handles together to close and label.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Bring them back

5 stars

Right size, perfect for what I need so please bring them back

NO SIZE GIVEN

1 stars

No size given

Usually bought next

Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.50
£0.15/metre

Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags 50L X 20 Pack

£ 2.25
£0.11/each

Tesco Tie-Handle Pedal Bin Liners 40 Pack (22L)

£ 2.10
£0.05/each

Tesco Tie Top Compostable Caddy Liners 20 Pack 10L

£ 2.70
£0.14/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here