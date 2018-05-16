- Energy458kJ 109kcal5%
- Fat2.9g4%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1145.79kJ (272.33kcal)
Product Description
- Whole Seed Loaf 400g
- Made and topped with sunflower, linseed and pumpkin seeds for a crunchy bite
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mixed Seeds & Grains (13%) (Sunflower Seeds, Linseed, Pumpkin Seed, Oatmeal, Rye Flour, Poppy Seeds), Yeast, Processing Aid (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Calcium Sulphate, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Oil, Enzymes, Thermally Oxidised Soya Bean Oil Interacted With Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Caramelised Sugar, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Bran (Wheat), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Gluten
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g label uncut
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Slice (40g)
|Energy
|1145.79kJ (272.33kcal)
|458.32kJ (108.93kcal)
|Fat
|7.17g
|2.87g
|Saturates
|.85g
|.34g
|Carbohydrate
|38.37g
|15.35g
|Sugars
|4.23g
|1.69g
|Fibre
|5.30g
|2.12g
|Protein
|10.93g
|4.37g
|Salt
|1.00g
|.40g
Using Product Information
