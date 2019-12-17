By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Whole Seed Baton

3.5(6)Write a review
Whole Seed Baton

This product is available for delivery from 2pm

£ 0.45
£0.23/100g

This product is available for delivery from 2pm

Offer

1/2 of a baton
  • Energy1243kJ 296kcal
    15%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1243kJ / 296kcal

Product Description

  • Crusty brown baton with sunflower, brown linseed and pumpkin seeds.
  • Whole Seed Baton. Made and topped with a mix of 3 seeds for a crunchy bite.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Seeds (16%) (Sunflower Seeds, Brown Linseed, Pumpkin Seed), Wheat Gluten, Oats, Rye Flour, Yeast, Malted Barley Flour, Wheat Bran, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Rye, Barley, Oats, Wheat

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a baton
Energy1243kJ / 296kcal1243kJ / 296kcal
Fat7.9g7.9g
Saturates1.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate39.6g39.6g
Sugars2.4g2.4g
Fibre9.2g9.2g
Protein12.0g12.0g
Salt0.8g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

First class tasty bread and healthy choice for me!

5 stars

Great taste, texture and ingredients (no soya or Palm oil) and great value too! Only problem being that they sell out too fast!

Why are these not available in Croydon ??

5 stars

These Whole Seed Batons are delicious and we really enjoyed them in Bude North Cornwall and Goodrich Symonds Yat where we had deliveries. WHY are these batons not available in Croydon ??? Please can you make them for your Croydon Customers. They are more healthy than the white batons and we would certainly buy several each week. L Fiderio

Tasty Baton

5 stars

Nice fresh seeded bread. There is a good amount of seeds on the outside. The inside is soft and tasty. Good for splitting in two and making sandwiches. Baton also freezes and defrost well.

If you don't mind sweeping up a lot

1 stars

I spend more time cleaning up seeds from worktops and kitchen floor than I did eating the darned thing. Every time it was handled seeds scattered all over the place. I never want this product again.

Will avoid buying

1 stars

When carefully opening most seeds fell out onto the surface /floor

Fabulous flavour and texture

5 stars

This bread is fabulous. It has a fantastic texture and beautiful nutty flavour. Perfect topped with cheese and served wirh home made soup. Since discovering this bread it is the only type i eat.

Usually bought next

Tesco Tiger Baton

£ 0.45
£0.45/each

Offer

Tesco White Baton

£ 0.45
£0.23/100g

Offer

Tesco Cheese Topped Baton

£ 0.45
£0.45/each

Offer

Tesco Malted Grain Baton

This product is available for delivery from 2pm

£ 0.45
£0.45/each

This product is available for delivery from 2pm

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here