Whole Seed Baton

First class tasty bread and healthy choice for me!
Great taste, texture and ingredients (no soya or Palm oil) and great value too! Only problem being that they sell out too fast!
Why are these not available in Croydon ??
These Whole Seed Batons are delicious and we really enjoyed them in Bude North Cornwall and Goodrich Symonds Yat where we had deliveries. WHY are these batons not available in Croydon ??? Please can you make them for your Croydon Customers. They are more healthy than the white batons and we would certainly buy several each week. L Fiderio
Tasty Baton
Nice fresh seeded bread. There is a good amount of seeds on the outside. The inside is soft and tasty. Good for splitting in two and making sandwiches. Baton also freezes and defrost well.
If you don't mind sweeping up a lot
I spend more time cleaning up seeds from worktops and kitchen floor than I did eating the darned thing. Every time it was handled seeds scattered all over the place. I never want this product again.
Will avoid buying
When carefully opening most seeds fell out onto the surface /floor
Fabulous flavour and texture
This bread is fabulous. It has a fantastic texture and beautiful nutty flavour. Perfect topped with cheese and served wirh home made soup. Since discovering this bread it is the only type i eat.