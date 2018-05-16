Tp-Link Ac750 Dual Band Wi-Fi Range Extender

Product Description
- "Greatly extend existing wireless coverage to eliminate ""dead zones"""
- Smart Signal Indicator Light helps to find the right location for the unit
- Ethernet port allows connection to wired devices
- RE200 AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender, Boosts wireless signal to previously unreachable or hard-to-wire areas flawlessly
- Miniature size and wall-mounted design make it easy to deploy and move flexibly. Ethernet port allows the Extender to function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices. Works with any Wi-Fi router or wireless access point.
- Place the RE200 between your wireless router and wireless devices, expanding Wi-Fi coverage while eliminating Wi-Fi dead zones. Enjoy a seamless wireless network throughout your home or office. The dual bands Wi-Fi up to 750Mbps not only help extend to 2,000 sq.ft. (185 m2), but also make good use of your high ISP speed - ideal for HD video streaming, online gaming and other bandwidth-intensive tasks. The RE200's Wireless AC technology create stronger Wi-Fi
- connections across your home. Work with any standard
- router or access point, making it convenient to provide wide, non-dropping Dual Band Wi-Fi to multiple devices. Press the WPS button on your router and RE button on your RE200 within 2 minutes to easily connect to the network. Once connected with an existing router, you can simply relocate the RE200 at any location for the best signal strength. With an Ethernet port, RE200 can function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices like desktop, gaming consoles, Blu-ray® players, and Internet TVs. At the same time, the device can share the wireless network as well.
- H15.65cm x W10.15cm x D8.9cm
- Compatible with 802.11 b/g/n and 802.11ac Wi-Fi devices. Dual band speeds up to 750Mbps
Information
Storage
Storage Temperature: -40°C~70°C (-40°F~158°F)Storage Humidity: 5%~90% non-condensing
Preparation and Usage
- Operating Temperature: 0°C~40°C (32°F~104°F)
- Operating Humidity: 10%~90% non-condensing
Using Product Information
