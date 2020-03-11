Simple Micellar Water Cleansing 25 Wipes

Have tried several cheaper wipes but these are the 5 stars A Tesco Customer11th June 2019 Have tried several cheaper wipes but these are the best I have used. Report

Great product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th May 2019 I used these everyday for about 3 months and they are great I love simple wipes anyway but these ones are great they remove all your make up and leave your skin feeling refreshed I will definitely buy these [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wipe it ! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd March 2019 , honest wipes that don't upset my temperamental skin. A perfect lazy-girl solution to clean skin. They are soft and do remove my makeup easily. Best option if you going somewhere so I use them for going on holiday ... Packing is so nice and colourful that only this makes you happy. Smells nice and there are so soft !!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good makeup remover wipes 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th March 2019 These are good, soft, none fragranced wipes. I normally use the original simple cleansing face wipes and I found that these micellar wipes do take slightly more makeup off from my face. However I still do not think these are as effective at removing makeup than micellar water itself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice wipes 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th March 2019 I brought these a little while ago and am glad I did the remove my makeup really well and makes my skin feel fresh and clean, even removes water proof mascara really well. They do not make my eyes sting . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th March 2019 Cheap and cheerful. Got all my makeup off with ease without drying out the skin due to the micellar water. Skin was left feeling nice and cleansed. Good sized pack for the price. I wouldn’t say this is anything extra impresssive but still a nice product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple Micellar Wipes 2 stars Review from unilever.com 27th February 2019 I found these wipes to be too dry to effectively remove my makeup. A double cleanse is definitely required with these. Removing eye makeup with these wipes was a struggle. Not as good as other simple wipes I have tried. Quite tough in the skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for quick on the go make up removing. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th February 2019 I carry these in my gym bag for after work when I go. These remove my make up well and don't irritate my face, they remove mascara with some gentle rubbing. The scent isn't too overwhelming and leave my face soft. I wouldn't use these alone as I feel they don't remove everything but they are great for a rush or if you don't have face wash handy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nourishing and Refreshing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th February 2019 I’ve used the original simple wipes since before I can remember! These ones have more moisture in them and I feel as though it gets your makeup off a lot easier and feels more refreshing than the ordinary ones. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]