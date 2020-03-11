By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simple Micellar Water Cleansing 25 Wipes

4.5(91)Write a review
Simple Micellar Water Cleansing 25 Wipes
  • Our Simple® Kind to Skin Micellar Cleansing Wipes cleanse your face easily, remove impurities, whilst working as a makeup remover to remove all makeup (even waterproof mascara). Simple Micellar wipes have combined the magic of Micellar from our cleansing water with our convenient wipes format. They’re gentler than soap-based cleansers so skin is not left feeing dry or tight, but left feeling clean, fresh and instantly hydrated.
  • These innovative facial wipes are made with skin-loving ingredients perfect for sensitive skin. Our cleansing wipes include Vitamins B and E and triple purified water, our purest possible water that instantly puts hydration back to the skin. Our Simple® facial wipes feature micelles cleansing bubbles that sit between the fabric layers to attract and trap makeup and dirt away from your skin. So you get a deep clean without harsh rubbing or artificial colors and perfumes that can lead to skin irritation. For face wipes that are gentle for sensitive skin and everyday use, look no further, our micellar wipes are gentle for everyday use, but effective enough to remove makeup, oil and dirt build up. Perfect for on the go, why not carry a spare pack of Simple® micellar wipes in your bag? The many benefits of our miceller wipes, include dermatologically tested and approved face wipes to make it easy to see why they are perfect for sensitive skin.
  • For best results and how to apply: Cleanse day and night. Gently wipe our facial wipes over eyelids, face, neck and even lips to cleanse the skin. Mascara won’t budge? Hold the face wipe over stubborn areas for a few seconds before wiping. Stop your cleansing wipes drying out by remembering to reseal the pack. Throw used wipes in the bin; Do not flush. The environment will be thankful for it.
  • Make sure to check out our other awesome cleansing wipes, such as our Simple Exfoliating Wipes - the perfect face cleaner!
  • Combined with the magic of micellar, from our cleansing water, our Simple® Micellar Wipes gently cleanses, unclogs pores and removes not only impurities but tough make-up
  • Our wipes are designed to be gentler than soap-based cleansers, so your skin is not left felling dry or tight but instantly hydrated
  • For an effective cleanser that is gentle on even the most sensitive skin, our wipes contain no artificial perfume or colour and no harsh chemicals that will upset your skin
  • Our micellar wipes are hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic (meaning it doesn’t clog pores), dermatologically tested and approved
  • This innovative facial wipes feature micelles cleansing bubbles that sit between the fabric layers to attract and trap makeup and dirt away from your skin
  • Our micellar wipes are gentle for everyday use, but effective enough to remove makeup

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Benzoic acid, Ceteareth-12, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Citric acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, Glyceryl stearate, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium citrate, Tocopheryl Acetate

Storage

DO NOT FLUSH. THE ENVIRONMENT WILL BE THANKFUL FOR IT., THROW USED WIPES IN THE BIN

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Warning: For external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useWARNING: For external use only. Avoid getting in the eyes

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

25 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

91 Reviews

Have tried several cheaper wipes but these are the

5 stars

Have tried several cheaper wipes but these are the best I have used.

Great product

5 stars

I used these everyday for about 3 months and they are great I love simple wipes anyway but these ones are great they remove all your make up and leave your skin feeling refreshed I will definitely buy these [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wipe it !

5 stars

, honest wipes that don't upset my temperamental skin. A perfect lazy-girl solution to clean skin. They are soft and do remove my makeup easily. Best option if you going somewhere so I use them for going on holiday ... Packing is so nice and colourful that only this makes you happy. Smells nice and there are so soft !!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good makeup remover wipes

4 stars

These are good, soft, none fragranced wipes. I normally use the original simple cleansing face wipes and I found that these micellar wipes do take slightly more makeup off from my face. However I still do not think these are as effective at removing makeup than micellar water itself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice wipes

4 stars

I brought these a little while ago and am glad I did the remove my makeup really well and makes my skin feel fresh and clean, even removes water proof mascara really well. They do not make my eyes sting . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job

5 stars

Cheap and cheerful. Got all my makeup off with ease without drying out the skin due to the micellar water. Skin was left feeling nice and cleansed. Good sized pack for the price. I wouldn’t say this is anything extra impresssive but still a nice product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple Micellar Wipes

2 stars

I found these wipes to be too dry to effectively remove my makeup. A double cleanse is definitely required with these. Removing eye makeup with these wipes was a struggle. Not as good as other simple wipes I have tried. Quite tough in the skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for quick on the go make up removing.

5 stars

I carry these in my gym bag for after work when I go. These remove my make up well and don't irritate my face, they remove mascara with some gentle rubbing. The scent isn't too overwhelming and leave my face soft. I wouldn't use these alone as I feel they don't remove everything but they are great for a rush or if you don't have face wash handy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nourishing and Refreshing

5 stars

I’ve used the original simple wipes since before I can remember! These ones have more moisture in them and I feel as though it gets your makeup off a lot easier and feels more refreshing than the ordinary ones. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

I rate this product 10-10.I have used so many products in the past few years and I got to say this is my favourite product.It does what it says.I would absolutely will be purchasing micelles cleansing wipes again.i will recommend everyone to once try this product your money will be worth it and you won’t have any regrets of buying this pack of wipes, your money will be totally worth it.i have already received a feed back from my friends and family when they tried it at the make over event,they absoulutely are going to stick to using this product as this wipes are so soft on the skin and does the job. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

