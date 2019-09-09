Gordons & Tonic With Elderflower 250Ml
Product Description
- Gordon's™ London Dry Gin Mixed with Schweppes™ Indian tonic water (with Quinine) with Elderflower and other Flavourings.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Tanqueray Gordon & Co. Ltd Gin Distillers
- Perfectly mixed with Schweppes
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Alcohol Units
1.3
ABV
5% vol
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest before end: see base
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Served chilled in a tall glass over ice for a deliciously invigorating taste
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tanqueray Gordon & Co.,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ,
Return to
- Tanqueray Gordon & Co.,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ,
- Careline 0845 6014882
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml ℮
