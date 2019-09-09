By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gordons & Tonic With Elderflower 250Ml

Gordons & Tonic With Elderflower 250Ml
£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gordon's™ London Dry Gin Mixed with Schweppes™ Indian tonic water (with Quinine) with Elderflower and other Flavourings.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Tanqueray Gordon & Co. Ltd Gin Distillers

  • Perfectly mixed with Schweppes
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

5% vol

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest before end: see base

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Served chilled in a tall glass over ice for a deliciously invigorating taste

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tanqueray Gordon & Co.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ,

Return to

  • Tanqueray Gordon & Co.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ,
  • Careline 0845 6014882

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml ℮

