Go-Cat Indoor Chicken & Vegetables 825G

£ 2.00
£2.43/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete Pet Food for Adults Cats.
  • Our cats are natural explorers, alive to everything in their world. It's what makes them such fascinating members of the family and brings so much vitality to our home.
  • But Indoor cats interact little with nature and therefore may miss out on some of the benefits from the outdoors.
  • That's why Purina® Experts have created Go-Cat® for Indoor Cats: specially formulated to satisfy the nutritional needs of cats who spend most of their time indoors.
  • Go-Cat® has been feeding cats with good, wholesome nutrition for decades. We fill millions of bowls and this honour comes with great responsibility. It's up to us to make sure all cats who eat delicious Go-Cat® get the healthy food they need… That's why Go-Cat® recipes are made with no added artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives. So you can keep feeding them the same tasty food they love and feel proud about it.
  • Go-Cat® Indoor is specially formulated to meet the nutritional needs of Indoor cats:
  • Help your cat maintain a healthy weight thanks to an adapted energy intake
  • Help support a healthy digestion thanks to Fibres from natural sources
  • Reduce litter odour as it includes Chicory
  • Help to reduce the formation of hairballs thanks to Beet Pulp extracts
  • 100% complete and balanced nutrition
  • Go-Cat® Indoor supports the health, vitality and happiness of your indoor cat, helping your little Indoor explorer to live a life full of discovery and adventure in your home every day.
  • Purina® Experts have created Go-Cat® for adult cats: delicious quality cat food to nourish your explorer's endless interest in his world.
  • GO-CAT® offers a great range of products to suit every age and lifestyle:
  • Kitten: for healthy growth of kittens
  • Adult: for healthy body condition
  • Senior: tailored nutrition for mature cats
  • Crunchy & Tender: two delicious textures of crunchy & softer kibbles
  • 100% complete & balanced
  • Maintain a healthy weight
  • Help support a healthy digestion
  • Reduce litter odour
  • No added artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
  • Pack size: 825G

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (10%*), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (5% Beet Pulp), Oils and Fats, Vegetables (2% Dried Chicory**), Minerals, Yeasts, *equivalent to 20% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with min. 4% Chicken, **equivalent to 9% Rehydrated Vegetables

Storage

Best before date, registration and batch numbers: see coding on pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding (g/day)
  • Fresh, clean drinking water should always be available. Sufficient consumption of water is a necessary part of healthy, every day nutrition.
  • The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, that cat's level of activity and its physical condition to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestle Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Purina PetCare,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Nestle Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie

Net Contents

825g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Protein:30%
Fat content:10%
Crude ash:8%
Crude fibres:5%
Nutritional Additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:13 500
Vit D3:1 100
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:156
Calcium iodate anhydrous:2.5
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:37
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:16
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:197
Sodium selenite:0.25
Taurine:940
Additives-
Colourants1 and antioxidants-
1no added artificial colourants-

11 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

My cats love it

5 stars

I have 14 indoor cats of different breeds they all love this food I've tried other brands but this is the only one that they all love and it's even great for my cats with sensitive tummys

Our 1yr old cat prefers this to Whiskas pockets!

5 stars

I had a box of these indoor cat biscuits from our last cat who passed away. I'm impressed to say that our new 1yr old cat loves them and even prefers them to the Whiskas filled pockets that she was fed on previously. Great idea and obviously tasty!

My cats favourite!!

5 stars

This is the one food guaranteed my cat will eat. She will only eat go cat products, but when feeling unwell she will still go for the indoor cat brand. She used to be an indoor cat and it's very reassuring knowing I can buy this and she will get all the nutrition she needs. Fab products as always

My cat loves this

5 stars

I was worried that my cat wasn't getting enough nutrients as we live on top floor - GO-CAT Indoor is perfect for him plus he loves it!

Cat raised on this

5 stars

Izzy has eaten indoor go cat all his life he is 10 years old in two weeks

3 out of 3 cats

4 stars

Mine used to have the chicken and duck and i noticed that their dodo smelt very strong so i changed them to the indoor variety and it was instant success. I do wish there was different flavours within the indoor range tho.

Bella's favourite!

5 stars

I always buy this for my 4 year old indoor cat, she absolutely loves this. I find less fur balls around the house, and does help reduce the smells from the litter tray!

Both cats love it

5 stars

We have an 9months old ( who stays mainly in) and a 4 year old female cat ( who spends 50% of her time in the garden) and both cats love the new indoor chicken with garden green. It's great to reduce smelly litter and the older cat does seem to keep her weight down .

CAT FAVOURITE!!!

5 stars

Ever since my cat's appetite increased from being a kitten to an adult cat, I've been buying this indoor cat pack for a year and my cat has no problem scoffing it all down. It's great for indoor cats!

Love it. Has his off days

3 stars

At the past two month trigger not been eating his food I been try him on different ones as just being fussy.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

