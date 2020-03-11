Toni & Guy Nourish Normal Hair Shampoo 250Ml
Product Description
- Supreme Softness Shampoo
- Gentle cleansing shampoo
- Restores natural softness & vitality
- 250ml revitalising shampoo
- hairmeetwardrobe.com
- Visit our website or scan the code on pack for expert styling tips & techniques.
- Shampoo for Normal Hair for everyday vitality.
- For hair that shines with everyday vitality, gently cleanses to restore natural softness and healthy-looking shine. Use with Toni&Guy Hair Meet Wardrobe Conditioner for Normal Hair or, for extra hydration, treat with Reconstruction Mask.
- Born and bred in Britain, with years of backstage experience at London Fashion Week, our collection of hair care and styling products are infused with salon know-how to help you create the looks you want for head-turning style.
- Everyday vitality
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum (Fragrance), Glycol Distearate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Carbomer, Dimethiconol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Citric Acid, TEA-Sulfate, Triethanolamine, PEG-45M, Magnesium Nitrate, PPG-12, Magnesium Chloride, DMDM Hydantoin, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Sodium Benzoate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Made in Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Apply to wet hair. Lather and rinse thoroughly. Repeat if desired. Work with Toni&Guy Conditioner for Normal Hair for healthy-looking shine. To complete your look and define your style, choose from one of our 4 styling collections: Casual, Classic, Glamour and Creative.
Warnings
- CAUTION: USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
- Unilever Ireland,
- Questions/Comments?:
- www.unilever.com
- Contact Consumer Care:
- Unilever UK,
- Freepost,
- Admail 1000,
- London,
- SW1A 2XX.
- Call 0800 591 720
- Unilever Ireland,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
