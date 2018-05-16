By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Tuscan Cooked Ham 120G

£ 3.00
£2.50/100g
One slice
  • Energy146kJ 35kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 608kJ / 145kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked, formed ham with herbs and spices.
  • This slowly cooked ham is made in Italy by a family run company with 8 generations of expertise dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver authentic Italian flavours.
  • Inspired by a Tuscan recipe, succulent slices of cooked ham seasoned with fragrant herbs for an authentic flavour.
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (96%), Salt, Dextrose, Flavouring, Sugar, Herbs, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Spices, Juniper Berries, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Garlic Extract, Onion.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (24g)
Energy608kJ / 145kcal146kJ / 35kcal
Fat6.7g1.6g
Saturates2.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.1g
Sugars0.6g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.6g4.9g
Salt2.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

