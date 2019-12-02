Tesco Indian Lamb Rogan Rice 450G

Very good. 5 stars A Tesco Customer24th January 2020 Great taste. Great value. Easy and quick to prepare. Will buy it again. Report

AVOID!! 1 stars A Tesco Customer23rd January 2020 Shockingly terrible!! The lamb pieces are basically just cheap cuts, mainly fat. After two pieces I had to stop eating it and just had the sauce and rice, even though the sauce was very tomatoey and no spice at all. Disappointing actually as I'm usually a fan of Tesco ready meals but this is way below par. Report

A year ago this was a nice meal However now the ri 2 stars A Tesco Customer18th December 2019 A year ago this was a nice meal However now the rice has been increased and curry decreased to make the 450g Therefore this is very dry Report

Disappointed 2 stars A Tesco Customer26th October 2019 I found the Lamb was quite fatty, not all of it, but some of it, which put me off. Also there was hardly any spice to it. I will go for the Chicken Jalfrezi next time which I have found to be lovely in the past. Report

The lamb smelt like pet food 1 stars A Tesco Customer2nd October 2019 the rice and Rogan Josh sauce was fine but the lamb was inedible. The pieces of lamb were very cheap cuts which tasted like the smell of pet food. I'm really disappointed. Report

Capsicum Rogan Josh 2 stars A Tesco Customer18th September 2019 Not what I expect from a Rogan Josh. Far to many capsicum peppers - not sure these are a feature of Indian cuisine. The sauce was too tomatoey! I think the few pieces of lamb that were in it were processed - maybe wrong. Rice was ok. Report

Overall a poor quality curry. I normally like Tesc 1 stars A Tesco Customer9th September 2019 Overall a poor quality curry. I normally like Tesco ready made curries but this was not nice at all. The Sauce had too much tomato and not enough spice. The lamb was not pleasant and just tasted off even though it was well within its sell by date. The rice was the the only nice thing which is the reason for the 1 star. Report

Don't like 2 stars A Tesco Customer3rd July 2019 It is ok but a bit generic tasting and not enough quantity. It would suit most people for a lunch but I think any adult (male especially) having this for dinner would be wanting more. Also the plastic film on the top is impossible to get off so you have to cut it off. I wont buy it again unless it is tweaked. The finest ones are a bit more money but a lot better in every way. Report

Only buy if you like dog food 1 stars A Tesco Customer8th February 2019 I don't know what the meat is inside this but it definitely not lamb. It's got a funny texture to it..putty like. Reminded me of the chunks you get in dog food!. It tasted beefy n nothing like lamb. Will never buy this product again. Report