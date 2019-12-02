By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Indian Lamb Rogan Rice 450G

2.5(12)Write a review
Tesco Indian Lamb Rogan Rice 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2184kJ 519kcal
    26%
  • Fat13.7g
    20%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars11.3g
    13%
  • Salt2.2g
    37%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 485kJ / 115kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated lamb pieces in a spiced onion, tomato and yogurt sauce with pilau rice.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • A Taste of India Creamy spiced tomato yogurt curry made with a traditional spice blend Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs, we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A Taste of India Creamy spiced tomato yogurt curry made with a traditional spice blend Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs, we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs, we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A taste of India
  • Creamy spiced tomato yogurt curry made with a traditional spice blend
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf], Lamb (27%), Onion, Tomato, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Salt, Coriander Powder, Maize Starch, Paprika, Coriander, Cumin Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Coriander Seed, Turmeric Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Fennel Powder, Ground Garam Masala [Coriander Seed, Cinnamon, Cumin Seed, Cardamom, Clove, Fennel, Dill], Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom Powder, Mace Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Oregano, Garlic Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results heat in a microwave. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Snap the compartments in half. Place the lamb rogan josh on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Then heat both the compartments for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution
  • This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (450g)
Energy485kJ / 115kcal2184kJ / 519kcal
Fat3.1g13.7g
Saturates0.6g2.9g
Carbohydrate15.1g68.0g
Sugars2.5g11.3g
Fibre1.4g6.3g
Protein6.2g27.7g
Salt0.5g2.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

12 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good.

5 stars

Great taste. Great value. Easy and quick to prepare. Will buy it again.

AVOID!!

1 stars

Shockingly terrible!! The lamb pieces are basically just cheap cuts, mainly fat. After two pieces I had to stop eating it and just had the sauce and rice, even though the sauce was very tomatoey and no spice at all. Disappointing actually as I'm usually a fan of Tesco ready meals but this is way below par.

A year ago this was a nice meal However now the ri

2 stars

A year ago this was a nice meal However now the rice has been increased and curry decreased to make the 450g Therefore this is very dry

Disappointed

2 stars

I found the Lamb was quite fatty, not all of it, but some of it, which put me off. Also there was hardly any spice to it. I will go for the Chicken Jalfrezi next time which I have found to be lovely in the past.

The lamb smelt like pet food

1 stars

the rice and Rogan Josh sauce was fine but the lamb was inedible. The pieces of lamb were very cheap cuts which tasted like the smell of pet food. I'm really disappointed.

Capsicum Rogan Josh

2 stars

Not what I expect from a Rogan Josh. Far to many capsicum peppers - not sure these are a feature of Indian cuisine. The sauce was too tomatoey! I think the few pieces of lamb that were in it were processed - maybe wrong. Rice was ok.

Overall a poor quality curry. I normally like Tesc

1 stars

Overall a poor quality curry. I normally like Tesco ready made curries but this was not nice at all. The Sauce had too much tomato and not enough spice. The lamb was not pleasant and just tasted off even though it was well within its sell by date. The rice was the the only nice thing which is the reason for the 1 star.

Don't like

2 stars

It is ok but a bit generic tasting and not enough quantity. It would suit most people for a lunch but I think any adult (male especially) having this for dinner would be wanting more. Also the plastic film on the top is impossible to get off so you have to cut it off. I wont buy it again unless it is tweaked. The finest ones are a bit more money but a lot better in every way.

Only buy if you like dog food

1 stars

I don't know what the meat is inside this but it definitely not lamb. It's got a funny texture to it..putty like. Reminded me of the chunks you get in dog food!. It tasted beefy n nothing like lamb. Will never buy this product again.

Super!

5 stars

My husband loved this - it had excellent spice and flavour. It helps count calories as well

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala & Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Chicken Jalfrezi & Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Indian Chicken Korma & Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Indian Prawn Tikka Masala 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here