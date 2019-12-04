By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Arla Skyr Honey 450G

Arla Skyr Honey 450G
£ 1.60
£0.36/100g

Product Description

  • Fat Free Icelandic Style Strained Yogurt with Honey
  • For hundreds of years, Icelanders have enjoyed skyr (pronounced 'skee-er') as part of their daily diet. Carefully strained to create a delicious, thick texture, it's fat free, reduced in sugar*, and high in protein. Now, you can enjoy Icelandic-style yogurt too.
  • *30% less sugar than other flavoured yogurts based on a market average.
  • Farmer owned - care in every step from cow to you
  • High protein
  • Fat free
  • Contains no artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450g
Information

Ingredients

Skyr Yogurt (Skimmed Milk) (88%), Water, Blossom Honey (2.4%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use within 3 days after opening.Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see top of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir before use

Number of uses

This pot contains 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • Arla Customer Careline: 0113 382 7009
  • hello@arlafoods.com

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/3 pot (150g)
Energy (kJ)298447
Energy (kcal)70105
Fat (g)<0.5<0.5
of which saturates (g)<0.10.2
Carbohydrates (g)7.110.7
of which sugars (g)6.59.8
Fibre (g)00
Protein (g)9.314
Salt (g)0.130.19
This pot contains 3 servings--

