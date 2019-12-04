Arla Skyr Honey 450G
Product Description
- Fat Free Icelandic Style Strained Yogurt with Honey
- For hundreds of years, Icelanders have enjoyed skyr (pronounced 'skee-er') as part of their daily diet. Carefully strained to create a delicious, thick texture, it's fat free, reduced in sugar*, and high in protein. Now, you can enjoy Icelandic-style yogurt too.
- *30% less sugar than other flavoured yogurts based on a market average.
- Farmer owned - care in every step from cow to you
- High protein
- Fat free
- Contains no artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Skyr Yogurt (Skimmed Milk) (88%), Water, Blossom Honey (2.4%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Use within 3 days after opening.Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see top of pack.
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Stir before use
Number of uses
This pot contains 3 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Return to
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
- Arla Customer Careline: 0113 382 7009
- hello@arlafoods.com
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/3 pot (150g)
|Energy (kJ)
|298
|447
|Energy (kcal)
|70
|105
|Fat (g)
|<0.5
|<0.5
|of which saturates (g)
|<0.1
|0.2
|Carbohydrates (g)
|7.1
|10.7
|of which sugars (g)
|6.5
|9.8
|Fibre (g)
|0
|0
|Protein (g)
|9.3
|14
|Salt (g)
|0.13
|0.19
