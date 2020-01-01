By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fire & Smoke Maple Ham 100G

Fire & Smoke Maple Ham 100G
£ 2.00
£20.00/kg
Each slice contains
  • Energy155kJ 37kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 619kJ/147kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked fire grilled formed ham with a maple glaze.
  • For a real good maple taste, we baste our mighty fine ham joint with a sweet maple glaze and cook 'em low 'n' slow. Kick back while the meat does its thing, sealin' in those fire grilled and sweet maple flavours. We finish it off BBQ style, flamin' the joints to bring out the unique hell yeah fire & smoke flavour.
  • Boy, does that taste good
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Low & slow fire smoked
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Natural Flavouring (Milk), Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Lemon Powder, Sunflower Oil, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Prepared with 100g of Raw Pork per 100g of finished product.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened use within 48 hours and by use by date. For use by date, see front of pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • PO Box 118,
  • Cahirciveen,
  • Co. Kerry.

Return to

  • Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 118,
  • Cahirciveen,
  • Co. Kerry.
  • ROI : Lo-call: 1850924632
  • NI Lo-call: 08453780388

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g containsEach slice (25g) contains% RI* per slice (25g)RI for an Average Adult
Energy 619kJ/147kcal155kJ/37kcal2%8400kJ/2000kcal
Fat 3.4g0.9g1%70g
of which saturates 1.2g0.3g2%20g
Carbohydrates1.2g<0.5g
of which sugars 1.2g<0.5g<1%90g
Protein 28g7.0g
Salt 2.0g0.5g8%6g
This pack contains 4 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

