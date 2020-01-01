Fire & Smoke Maple Ham 100G

- Energy155kJ 37kcal2%
Product Description
- Slow cooked fire grilled formed ham with a maple glaze.
- For a real good maple taste, we baste our mighty fine ham joint with a sweet maple glaze and cook 'em low 'n' slow. Kick back while the meat does its thing, sealin' in those fire grilled and sweet maple flavours. We finish it off BBQ style, flamin' the joints to bring out the unique hell yeah fire & smoke flavour.
- Boy, does that taste good
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Low & slow fire smoked
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Natural Flavouring (Milk), Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Lemon Powder, Sunflower Oil, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Prepared with 100g of Raw Pork per 100g of finished product.
Allergy Information
- May contain Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened use within 48 hours and by use by date. For use by date, see front of pack.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- PO Box 118,
- Cahirciveen,
- Co. Kerry.
Return to
- Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 118,
- Cahirciveen,
- Co. Kerry.
- ROI : Lo-call: 1850924632
- NI Lo-call: 08453780388
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g contains
|Each slice (25g) contains
|% RI* per slice (25g)
|RI for an Average Adult
|Energy
|619kJ/147kcal
|155kJ/37kcal
|2%
|8400kJ/2000kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|0.9g
|1%
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|0.3g
|2%
|20g
|Carbohydrates
|1.2g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|1.2g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|90g
|Protein
|28g
|7.0g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.5g
|8%
|6g
