Suncrest Aloe Vera Original Drink 500Ml

£ 1.00
£0.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Aloe Vera Original - Sugar Free
  • Try our 100% Pure Coconut Water Natural Refreshment
  • Sugar free
  • Only 10 calories
  • No artificial colouring or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500ml
Information

Ingredients

Water, Aloe Vera Juice, Aloe Vera Gel, Stabiliser: Calcium Lactate & Gellan Gum, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Grape Flavour, Sodium Citrate, Sweetener: Sucralose

Storage

Refrigerate after openingBest Before: See Neck

Produce of

Product of Korea

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Suncrest Associates Ltd,
  • Moorcroft Drive,
  • WS10 7DE,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 8 kJ / 2 kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 0.4g
of which sugars 0g
Fibre 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.021g

