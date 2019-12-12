Suncrest Aloe Vera Original Drink 500Ml

Product Description
- Aloe Vera Original - Sugar Free
- Try our 100% Pure Coconut Water Natural Refreshment
- Sugar free
- Only 10 calories
- No artificial colouring or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Aloe Vera Juice, Aloe Vera Gel, Stabiliser: Calcium Lactate & Gellan Gum, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Grape Flavour, Sodium Citrate, Sweetener: Sucralose
Storage
Refrigerate after openingBest Before: See Neck
Produce of
Product of Korea
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Suncrest Associates Ltd,
- Moorcroft Drive,
- WS10 7DE,
- U.K.
Return to
- www.suncrestdrinks.com
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|8 kJ / 2 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.021g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
