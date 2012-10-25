Brompton House Chocolate Brownies 12 Pack

Product Description
- Chocolate Brownies
- Includes reusable & recyclable container
- Individually wrapped
- With Belgian chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Eggs, Wheat Flour, Milk Chocolate Chips 9% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavour), Cocoa Powder 6%, Glucose Syrup, Stabilisers (Sorbitol, Glycerol, Guar Gum), Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Propionate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container.Best Before/ Lot. N see pack
Produce of
Made in the EU
Name and address
- Brompton House,
- Cuesta del Cerro 71,
- 28109 Madrid,
- Spain.
Return to
- Brompton House,
- Cuesta del Cerro 71,
- 28109 Madrid,
- Spain.
- bromptonhouse@bromptonhouse.co.uk
- www.bromptonhouse.co.uk
Net Contents
12 x 25g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Brownie (25g)
|Energy
|1882 kJ
|470 kJ
|-
|451 kcal
|113 kcal
|Fat
|26 g
|6.4 g
|Of Which Saturates
|3.9 g
|1.0 g
|Carbohydrate
|49 g
|12 g
|Of Which Sugars
|33 g
|8.2 g
|Fibre
|2.5 g
|0.6 g
|Protein
|4.9 g
|1.2 g
|Salt
|0.41 g
|0.10 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
