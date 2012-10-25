By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brompton House Chocolate Brownies 12 Pack

Brompton House Chocolate Brownies 12 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.17/each

Product Description

  • Chocolate Brownies
  • Includes reusable & recyclable container
  • Individually wrapped
  • With Belgian chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Eggs, Wheat Flour, Milk Chocolate Chips 9% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavour), Cocoa Powder 6%, Glucose Syrup, Stabilisers (Sorbitol, Glycerol, Guar Gum), Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Propionate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container.Best Before/ Lot. N see pack

Produce of

Made in the EU

Name and address

  • Brompton House,
  • Cuesta del Cerro 71,
  • 28109 Madrid,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • Brompton House,
  • Cuesta del Cerro 71,
  • 28109 Madrid,
  • Spain.
  • bromptonhouse@bromptonhouse.co.uk
  • www.bromptonhouse.co.uk

Net Contents

12 x 25g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Brownie (25g)
Energy 1882 kJ470 kJ
-451 kcal113 kcal
Fat 26 g6.4 g
Of Which Saturates 3.9 g1.0 g
Carbohydrate 49 g12 g
Of Which Sugars 33 g8.2 g
Fibre 2.5 g0.6 g
Protein 4.9 g1.2 g
Salt 0.41 g0.10 g

