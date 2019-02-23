Tesco Nocellara Del Belice Olives 160G
Product Description
- Nocellara stone-in green olives in rapeseed oil.
- Nocellara Olives Tender & Mild stone in olives
- Tender & Mild
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Green Olives, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Olives contain olive stones.
Recycling info
Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
160g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (40g)
|Energy
|879kJ / 214kcal
|352kJ / 85kcal
|Fat
|22.4g
|9.0g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.1g
|Protein
|1.2g
|0.5g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Olives contain olive stones.
