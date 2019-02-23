By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Nocellara Del Belice Olives 160G

Tesco Nocellara Del Belice Olives 160G
£ 2.50
£1.57/100g

Offer

¼ of a pack
  • Energy352kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 879kJ / 214kcal

Product Description

  • Nocellara stone-in green olives in rapeseed oil.
  • Nocellara Olives Tender & Mild stone in olives
  • Tender & Mild
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Olives, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Olives contain olive stones.

Recycling info

Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (40g)
Energy879kJ / 214kcal352kJ / 85kcal
Fat22.4g9.0g
Saturates3.9g1.6g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.2g
Sugars0.4g0.2g
Fibre2.8g1.1g
Protein1.2g0.5g
Salt2.0g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Olives contain olive stones.

