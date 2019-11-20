Tesco Scotch Pancake 8 Pack

These Pancakes are Tough
Sorry, but these pancakes are terrible - even if they have a 3-4 days shelf time, they are tough and dry. I end up ditching over 50% from each pack. So glad Warburtons are available (I used to get the Kingsmill 6 pack and theres when way passed their use by date were MUCH better than the Tesco ones.
best pancakes i’ve tried
best pancakes i’ve tried
Tasty snack
Nice easy snack with quick toast if required
Very tasty
Ideal for a snack or accompanying other meals
Like the new packaging
I like the fact that it is resealable