Tesco Scotch Pancake 8 Pack

Tesco Scotch Pancake 8 Pack
£ 0.75
£0.09/each
Each pancake
  • Energy343kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt0.29g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1142kJ / 271kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Pancakes made with partially inverted sugar syrup.
  • For an appetizing brunch, warm through then top with scrambled egg and smoked streaky bacon.
  • Sweetened with syrup. Baked and flipped on a hot plate for a light and fluffy texture.

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup (8%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Use within one month.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Consume within 24 hours. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened re-seal and consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Time: 1-2 mins, Temp: Medium Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 1-2 minutes. Turn once.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

8

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pancake (30g)
Energy1142kJ / 271kcal343kJ / 81kcal
Fat6.5g2.0g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate46.7g14.0g
Sugars16.4g4.9g
Fibre1.8g0.5g
Protein5.5g1.7g
Salt0.95g0.29g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

These Pancakes are Tough

1 stars

Sorry, but these pancakes are terrible - even if they have a 3-4 days shelf time, they are tough and dry. I end up ditching over 50% from each pack. So glad Warburtons are available (I used to get the Kingsmill 6 pack and theres when way passed their use by date were MUCH better than the Tesco ones.

EEXCELLENT QUALITY -WHVALMAIYMAKE THEMM

5 stars

EEXCELLENT QUALITY -WHVALMAIYMAKE THEMM

best pancakes i’ve tried

5 stars

best pancakes i’ve tried

Tasty snack

5 stars

Nice easy snack with quick toast if required

Very tasty

5 stars

Ideal for a snack or accompanying other meals

Like the new packaging

4 stars

I like the fact that it is resealable

