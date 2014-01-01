Bumper Bag Of Strawberry Pencils

Product Description
- Strawberry Flavour Chewy Candy with Fondant Filling
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable Fat (Coconut), Acids: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Wheat Starch, Beef Gelatine, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Flavourings, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Colour: Carmine, Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oil (Palm), Beeswax, Carnauba Wax
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.Best Before End: See below
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Crazy Candy Factory,
- LE11 5TX.
Return to
- Crazy Candy Factory,
- LE11 5TX.
Net Contents
225g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|372kcal/1577kJ
|Fat
|3.7g
|of which saturates
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|83g
|of which sugars
|66g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.13g
