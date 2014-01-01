By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bumper Bag Of Strawberry Pencils

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bumper Bag Of Strawberry Pencils
£ 1.00
£0.44/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry Flavour Chewy Candy with Fondant Filling
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable Fat (Coconut), Acids: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Wheat Starch, Beef Gelatine, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Flavourings, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Colour: Carmine, Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oil (Palm), Beeswax, Carnauba Wax

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.Best Before End: See below

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Crazy Candy Factory,
  • LE11 5TX.

Return to

  • Crazy Candy Factory,
  • LE11 5TX.

Net Contents

225g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 372kcal/1577kJ
Fat 3.7g
of which saturates 3.3g
Carbohydrate 83g
of which sugars 66g
Fibre 0g
Protein 1.8g
Salt 0.13g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Strawberry Laces 75G

£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken 90G

£ 0.81
£9.00/kg

Tesco Fizzy Multicolour Sweet Belt 75G

£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

Tesco Strawberry Pencils 75G

£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here