Munchkin Farmyard Friends 8 Pack

4.5(2)Write a review
Munchkin Farmyard Friends 8 Pack
£ 9.00
£1.13/each

Product Description

  • Bath toys squirt & float.
  • Colourful animals can be dunked & squeezed to squirt water everywhere
  • 7-pack includes a chicken, horse, cow, frog, duck, owl & sheep
  • Chunky shapes are easy for little hands to hold
  • For more than 25 years, Munchkin has worked to transform mundane products into clever solutions for any parenting dilemma. Munchkin knows it's the little things in a parent's life that often make the biggest difference. Munchkin has created a range of colourful, interactive toys and useful tools that make bathtime enjoyable for all, because a boring bath can really burst your bubble. Squirtin Farmyard Friends by Munchkin will create endless bath time squirtin fun, helping to develop your child's motor skills. Each barn buddie character will help your child learn animal names - the 8 pack version consists of a cow, horse, pig and sheep,owl, duck, horse, frog and chicken. Easy fo little hands to grasp and squeeze each character comes in bright and vibrant interactive colours. Suitable from 9 months+
  • Colours and styles may vary.

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Hand wash; squeeze out water and allow to air dry.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health. Warning:
  • To prevent drowning keep children within arm's reach. Inspect before use. Discard and replace at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check temperature of water before placing child in bath. This product should not be used as a teether and should be used under adult supervision only. Do not leave child unattended. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before giving to a child.

Recycling info

Box. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
  • Suite 1A1,
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  • HG3 1UF,

Return to

  • Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
  • Suite 1A1,
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  • HG3 1UF,
  • England.
  • munchkin.com

Lower age limit

9 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fun bathtime characters!

5 stars

Good selection of farmyard animals. Well made, good value (especially as we bought them on offer) and our daughter loves playing with them.

So Cute

4 stars

Bought these for my grand daughter to have in the bath

