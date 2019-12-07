Tesco Rainbow Chard 200g

Popeye Isn't Wrong :D)
My favourite green. Chard or Rainbow chard is known as Silverbeet in Australia.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100kJ / 24kcal
Chard
Keep refrigerated.
Preparation Guidelines: Remove all packaging.
Stir Fry
Time: 4-8 mins
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.
Stir-fry for 4-8 mins minutes.
Hob
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Cover, reduce heat and simmer for 4-8 mins minutes or until tender.
Steam
Place in a steamer for 5-8mins or until tender.
Serve immediately.
4 Servings
200g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g
|Energy
|100kJ / 24kcal
|50kJ / 12kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.9g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|1.8g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
