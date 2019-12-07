By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rainbow Chard 200g

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£7.50/kg
Per 50g
  • Energy50kJ 12kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100kJ / 24kcal

Product Description

  • Swiss chard.
  • Havested by hand Selected to be a vibrant mix of flavoursome, tender leaves
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Chard

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Remove all packaging.

    Stir Fry
    Time: 4-8 mins
    Instructions: Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.
    Stir-fry for  4-8 mins minutes.

    Hob

    Place in a pan of boiling water.
    Cover, reduce heat and simmer for 4-8 mins minutes or until tender.

    Steam

    Place in a steamer for 5-8mins or until tender.
    Serve immediately.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy100kJ / 24kcal50kJ / 12kcal
Fat0.2g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate2.9g1.5g
Sugars0.6g0.3g
Fibre1.6g0.8g
Protein1.8g0.9g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Popeye Isn't Wrong :D)

5 stars

My favourite green. Chard or Rainbow chard is known as Silverbeet in Australia.

